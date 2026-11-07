Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana was living in a makeshift kiosk built from old billboard materials in Kaneshie, Accra

Sulemana represented Ghana at three FIFA Women's World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007, earning over 30 caps for the Black Queens

President John Mahama stepped in with a remarkable gesture that would change the retired goalkeeper's living situation entirely

Memunatu Sulemana, a former Black Queens goalkeeper who represented Ghana at three FIFA Women's World Cups, was once forced to shelter inside a cramped wooden kiosk at Kaneshie, Accra, constructed from salvaged billboard materials.

The structure offered minimal protection from the elements, with the rainy season posing a particular challenge for the 49-year-old.

Memunatu Sulemana: The Story Behind President Mahama's 2-Bedroom Apartment Gift. Photo credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty, @Bomie_Mlata/X and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Despite years of international service, retirement had not brought financial security, and her difficult circumstances eventually drew public attention.

That attention reached John Dramani Mahama, then serving in opposition, who chose to act.

Below is the video of Sulemana's kiosk home, as shared on YouTube:

On August 30, 2023, he formally handed Sulemana the keys to a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, giving the retired shot-stopper a stable and dignified home.

Alongside the property, Mahama provided an undisclosed sum of money to help her set up a small business and build an independent source of income.

Below is the video of Sulemana's 2-bedroom home, as shared on X:

Sulemana's decorated career with the Black Queens

Long before her struggles became a public conversation, Sulemana had carved out a distinguished place in Ghanaian women's football.

According to data from FBref, she accumulated more than 30 international caps and featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 Women's World Cups, making her one of a rare group of Ghanaian players to appear at three editions of the tournament.

Her service to the game did not end with retirement. In 2018, she contributed to the draw ceremony for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana hosted.

Two years later, in 2020, she was appointed goalkeepers' trainer for the Black Maidens before moving into a similar coaching role with the senior national team.

Memunatu's story reignited welfare debates

The contrast between Sulemana's contributions to Ghanaian football and the conditions she endured in retirement brought renewed attention to the welfare of retired female athletes.

Her journey from World Cup goalkeeper to life in a makeshift shelter underscored the financial vulnerabilities many players face once their careers come to a close.

Mahama's intervention provided immediate and tangible relief, but Sulemana's story continued to serve as a pointed reminder that structural support for athletes after retirement remains an area in need of serious attention.

Inside Sammy Kuffour's luxurious mansion

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Bayern Munich midfielder Sammy Kuffour owns a luxurious mansion in Accra’s prestigious East Legon neighbourhood, estimated to be worth more than GH¢24.7 million.

The property boasts an impressive exterior, complete with a swimming pool, a water fountain and beautifully landscaped surroundings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh