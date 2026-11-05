The Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the family of Akpene Diamond Tetteh, a 37-year-old Ghanaian PhD graduate shot dead in Georgia in February 2026

Two 15-year-old suspects allegedly killed Tetteh weeks after she completed her doctorate, with one now on trial and the other still at large

Deputy Minister James Gyakye Quayson vowed government support in securing justice for Tetteh's family during a courtesy call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

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Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged to stand by the family of Akpene Diamond Tetteh, a 37-year-old Ghanaian academic who was shot and killed in the United States state of Georgia earlier this year, as they seek justice for her death.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry pledges support to Akpene Tetteh’s family as they seek justice after the Ghanaian PhD graduate was killed in a Georgia shooting. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The commitment came on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, when Tetteh's family, accompanied by their legal representative, Chris Ackummey, visited Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson.

The Ministry shared details of the meeting in a Facebook post, describing the gathering as an opportunity to examine the events surrounding her killing and identify ways to hold those responsible to account.

What happened to Akpene Diamond Tetteh

Tetteh was fatally shot in broad daylight on February 12, 2026, in Georgia, just weeks after completing her PhD.

Authorities reported that gunfire broke out at around 2:30 p.m., and officers arrived to find her lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She later died from her wounds.

Two 15-year-old juveniles have been identified as suspects in the killing. One was arrested and appeared before a court in Savannah, Georgia, on 3 March 2026, with his trial still under way. The second suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Ghana government takes action

During the meeting, Quayson expressed the government's concern over the circumstances of Tetteh's death and reaffirmed its determination to support the family.

He indicated that the Ministry would use all available channels within its mandate to ensure the case receives adequate attention and that further avenues of government assistance would be explored.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the government's broader responsibility to safeguard the welfare of Ghanaians living outside the country.

The meeting took place only days after news emerged of another Ghanaian life lost on American soil.

Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian, was fatally shot on 29 October 2026 while walking to school in the Bronx, New York, adding fresh urgency to concerns about the safety of Ghanaians in the United States.

The Facebook post below is the Ghanaian government's release following Akpene Diamond Tetteh's death in the US.

NYPD Chief shares update on Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny’s update on the investigation into 15-year-old Javits Frimpong’s death in the Bronx, including three possible motives police were examining.

The footage reportedly showed three suspects boarding a southbound No. 5 train after being seen in Manhattan.

But detectives were yet to confirm whether bullying, robbery or mistaken identity played a role in the teenager’s death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh