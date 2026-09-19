Sammy Kuffour owns a mansion in the upscale East Legon neighbourhood of Accra, valued at over GHC 24.7 million

The exterior of the former Bayern Munich star's home features a swimming pool, water fountain, and carefully designed landscaping

Inside the mansion, memorabilia from Kuffour's football career lines the walls alongside lavish furniture and a spiral staircase

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Sammy Kuffour has built more than just a decorated football career — his East Legon residence in Accra stands as proof of the life he constructed long after the final whistle.

Valued at over GHC 24.7 million, the sprawling mansion sits in one of the Ghanaian capital's most sought-after neighbourhoods, and every corner of the property reflects the same precision that defined Kuffour's years at the top of European football.

Sammy Kuffour owns a luxurious mansion in East Legon worth a reported GHC 24.7 million. Photo credit: FC Bayern Munich/YouTube, Daniel Kopatsch/Getty and @3SportsGh/X.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Sammy Kuffour’s GHC 24.7 million mansion

Visitors stepping onto the compound are immediately met with an expansive, intricately tiled courtyard.

A swimming pool takes pride of place on the grounds, while a decorative water fountain positioned near the main entrance lends the space a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

Below is a video of Kuffour's mansion, as shared on TikTok:

The surrounding landscaping quietly pays tribute to Kuffour's Kumasi roots.

Known widely as the Garden City, Kumasi's signature greenery appears echoed in the careful way the property grounds have been arranged, weaving together natural beauty and architectural grandeur.

Football legacy preserved in stone and glass

The interior of the home is equally striking. Rich furnishings balance comfort with a refined aesthetic, while a spiralling staircase fitted with an ornate balustrade draws the eye upward and anchors the living space.

What sets the home apart from many luxury residences, however, is its deeply personal character.

Photographs documenting Kuffour's rise from local talent to continental giant line the walls throughout the property.

His time at Bayern Munich is given particular prominence, with jerseys, trophies, and memorabilia marking key chapters of a career that earned him recognition across Europe and Africa.

The mansion is less a showcase of wealth and more a living archive of one footballer's journey, offering a rare glimpse into the world Sammy Kuffour has built for himself beyond the pitch.

Stephen Appiah’s GHC31m mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a look at Stephen Appiah’s GHC31 million mansion in one of Accra’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, complete with tight security.

The former Black Stars captain’s home combines modern architecture with cultural touches, including large glass panels and a minimalist exterior.

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Source: YEN.com.gh