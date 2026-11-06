Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's deputy governor and economy minister, was found dead in his hotel room in Berlin on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

An autopsy confirmed no signs of third-party involvement in the 55-year-old politician's death, prosecutors announced the following day

Bavarian governor Markus Söder described the sudden passing of his coalition partner as 'an absolute tragedy'

Hubert Aiwanger, one of Bavaria's most prominent politicians and the long-serving leader of the Free Voters party, was found dead in his hotel room in central Berlin on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2026.

Local police and prosecutors confirmed the discovery.

Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria’s deputy governor and Free Voters leader, is reported dead as tributes pour in. Image credit: John Moore/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An autopsy conducted shortly afterwards returned no evidence of foul play, prosecutors announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

According to German news agency dpa, citing unnamed sources, Aiwanger had been due to speak at the launch event for his party's new Berlin office that Wednesday afternoon but pulled out, citing health concerns.

Who was Hubert Aiwanger?

Aiwanger, 55, shaped Bavarian regional politics over two decades.

He took charge of the Free Voters' Bavarian branch in 2006 and went on to become the party's national chairman in 2010.

Under his stewardship, the Free Voters entered the Bavarian state legislature in Munich in 2008.

When the Christian Social Union lost its outright majority in the state parliament a decade later, the Free Voters stepped in as a junior coalition partner, an arrangement that continued until his death.

He was widely recognised for a direct speaking style, a strong regional accent, and a populist approach that positioned the Free Voters as a genuine alternative to the dominant CSU, itself part of the centre-right bloc now governing Germany at the federal level.

Beyond Bavaria's borders, however, the party's reach remained limited, and it never secured seats in the national parliament under Aiwanger's leadership.

See a post on X below confirming the death of Aiwanger.

Antisemitism row before 2023 election

In the weeks leading up to Bavaria's 2023 state election, Aiwanger faced serious scrutiny after allegations surfaced linking him to an antisemitic flyer that had reportedly circulated when he was a secondary school pupil roughly 35 years prior.

He denied any involvement.

The controversy failed to damage the Free Voters electorally; the party actually increased its share of the vote and remained in government.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder paid tribute on X, writing that "the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger is an absolute tragedy."

Aiwanger is survived by his partner, fellow Free Voters politician Tanja Schweiger, and their two children.

Jesús de Miguel Alameda tragically dies hours after collapsing during CD Tenerife's Segunda División match against FC Andorra. Photo credit: @CDTOficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Jesús de Miguel Alameda confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda had died at the age of 29, hours after a medical emergency brought his Segunda División match against FC Andorra to a devastating halt.

The Spanish club confirmed his death in an official statement released on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, sharing that Alameda passed away at 8:00 a.m. that morning following a cardiorespiratory arrest suffered during the match.

The incident occurred when Alameda collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Owono during the fixture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh