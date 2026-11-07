Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was overcome with emotion at his father's funeral on Saturday, November 7

A heartbreaking video circulating on social media captured the football legend in tears alongside his brother Baffour Gyan

Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, who passed away on July 24, 2026, was remembered for his role in his sons' football journeys

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Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer, broke down in tears as his father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, was laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, in an emotional farewell that has since moved thousands of fans across the country.

Asamoah Gyan moved to tears as his father, George Gyan Baffour Mensah, is laid to rest in a Heartbreaking Video. Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys/Getty and @Dek360Ghana/X.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan breaks down in tears

A video shared widely on social media showed the former Black Stars captain visibly overwhelmed with grief during the funeral ceremony.

Standing beside him was his brother, former Ghana international Baffour Gyan, as the two siblings said their final goodbye to the man who played a formative role in their lives.

Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah had passed away on July 24, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from Ghana's football community and beyond.

Watch the moment Gyan was overcome with tears, as shared on X:

Gyan's football legacy in retrospect

Asamoah Gyan's standing in African football is extraordinary.

Over the course of 109 appearances for Ghana, he netted 51 goals, cementing his place as the Black Stars' most prolific scorer in history, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

He represented the nation at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, delivering some of the most memorable performances in Ghanaian football history.

His finest tournament came in 2010 in South Africa, where he scored three goals as Ghana advanced to the quarter-finals, becoming only the third African side to reach that stage at a World Cup.

At club level, he turned out for Sunderland, Rennes and Al Ain, among others, building a career that spanned Europe and Asia.

His brother Baffour also carved out a professional career, representing Ghana and playing for clubs across Europe.

Asamoah Gyan's father's influence remembered

Those close to the Gyan family have long acknowledged that their father's encouragement and dedication were central to both brothers pursuing football at the highest level.

Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah's passing has drawn renewed attention to the personal foundations that shaped one of Africa's greatest footballers.

Asamoah's elder brother, Baffour, reads a tribute for their late father, as shared on X:

The raw emotion captured in the funeral video has resonated deeply with Ghanaians, serving as a reminder that the pain of loss spares no one, regardless of fame or achievement.

For many fans who have cheered Gyan through penalty shootouts and World Cup nights, watching him grieve has offered a profoundly human glimpse of the man behind the legend.

Gyan opens up about his depression battle

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan opened up about his battle with depression, encouraging people facing similar struggles to seek help.

The Ghanaian football legend credited the support and encouragement he received for helping him overcome the difficult period and regain his focus.

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Source: YEN.com.gh