A video of Ghanaian Prophet Eric Boahen Uche predicting Ronaldo's international retirement has gone viral

Prophet Uche made the prophecy on 31st Watchnight about both Messi and Ronaldo retiring after the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, announcing he would give up the number seven shirt

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A video of Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, shared by Reign House Chapel International on TikTok, has gone viral after Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football.

In the footage, reposted in September 2026 during a church service, Prophet Uche told his congregation that both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would step away from international football following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s prediction that Ronaldo and Messi would retire after the World Cup resurfaces. Image credit: LISE ASERUD/Getty Images, Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He stated that each player would return to his home country before making the decision. During the same sermon, Uche referenced a prophecy he had earlier delivered on 31st Night, in which he had foretold that the two footballers would retire from international football after the tournament ended.

Prophet Uche's prophecy gains attention

The video began circulating widely after Ronaldo, 41, publicly confirmed on Thursday, 5 November, that he was bringing his Portugal career to a close.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward also announced that he would relinquish the iconic number seven shirt following the November international break.

The timing of the prophecy, made weeks before Ronaldo's announcement, is what has drawn significant attention online and prompted widespread sharing of the clip.

Ronaldo's record-breaking Portugal career

According to Reuters, Ronaldo ends his international career as Portugal's all-time record scorer and most-capped player, having netted 146 goals across 234 appearances, statistics that no other player in the country's football history has come close to matching.

His journey with the national team began in August 2003, when he made his senior debut in a fixture against Kazakhstan. That appearance was the first of an international career that stretched over more than two decades, encompassing multiple FIFA World Cups and European Championship campaigns.

Whether the prophecy was divine foresight or an informed prediction remains a matter of debate, but the video's reach continues to grow as fans and followers weigh in on the remarkable timing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ronaldo named greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had been voted the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time.

This was because his 2008 season at Manchester United beat Lionel Messi’s standout 2012 campaign in a worldwide public poll.

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Source: YEN.com.gh