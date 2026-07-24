Asamoah Gyan has confirmed the heartbreaking passing of his father through an emotional memorial tribute video

The former Black Stars captain's father passed away on June 29, exactly 82 years after his birth on 29 June 1944

Ghanaian celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt condolences for the legendary footballer

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has announced the passing of his father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, in an emotional social media tribute that has touched fans across the country.

The former Black Stars captain shared a heartfelt memorial video disclosing that his father died on June 29, a poignant date that also marked his 82nd birthday.

Asamoah Gyan Announces Death of His Father in Emotional Tribute: "Forever In Our Hearts"

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan mourns beloved father

The touching tribute featured a series of photographs of Mr Mensah, with Gyan also sharing an emotional message reflecting on the special bond he had with his father.

"I’m happy you saw my greatness, Dad. 💔💔💔. Thank you for taking good care of us. You will forever be in our hearts. R.I.P. (ASASE J) 💔💔💔"

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with football personalities, entertainers and supporters offering messages of comfort to the former Sunderland striker.

@prince_of_goals wrote:

"My condolences 💐 bro 🙏"

@kbkbmuzic commented:

"My deepest condolences my brother 💔 💔 💔"

@therealfunnyface wrote:

"Ooh Daah ... Rest in peace Great Man .. Stay Strong bro @asamoah_gyan3 🙏❤️"

@tracey_boakye added:

"My condolences 💐 Bro 💔"

Widely regarded as one of Ghana's greatest footballers, Gyan remains the Black Stars' all-time leading scorer.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days.

Who was Asamoah Gyan's father?

Mr. George Gyan Baffour Mensah was the quiet force behind Asamoah Gyan's remarkable football journey.

While he wholeheartedly supported his son's passion for the game, he placed equal importance on education, ensuring Asamoah and his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, attended some of Accra's top basic schools before progressing to senior high school.

Asamoah later studied at Accra Academy, while Baffour attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

Beyond raising Asamoah, Mr Gyan also nurtured Baffour, who enjoyed a successful football career of his own.

Outside his immediate family, he served as the Abusuapanin (family head) of Wankyi fi – Keseɛmu in the Wenchi Traditional Area of Ghana's Bono Region, earning the respect of his relatives and community.

The senior Gyan leaves behind a lasting legacy through his sons, Baffour and Asamoah, who proudly represented Ghana on the international stage.

His guidance, discipline, and sacrifices played a pivotal role in shaping not only their football careers but also the men they became.

Emmanuel Boateng loses his father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng suffered a heartbreaking personal loss following the death of his father four months ago.

The 29-year-old shared the sad news on social media, drawing heartfelt tributes from fans and well-wishers.

Source: YEN.com.gh