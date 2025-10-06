Just when his career seemed to be soaring, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh sustained an injury and has not played again since February 2023

The 28-year-old recently endured a setback in his recovery, casting further doubt on his return to competitive action

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the heartbreaking story of the talented German-born Black Stars midfielder

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh’s absence from football remains one of the most heartbreaking chapters in recent Ghanaian football history.

Hailed as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Black Stars setup, the Freiburg man saw his rise cruelly halted by a devastating knee injury in February 2023.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been out of action for more than two years. Photos by picture alliance/Getty, @scfreiburg/X and DeFodi Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Before that fateful moment, Kyereh was on a steady upward climb. His intelligence, creativity, and composure in possession made him a joy to watch both in the Bundesliga and for Ghana.

The midfielder had a knack for linking midfield and attack effortlessly, adding a touch of elegance that gave the Black Stars a new attacking rhythm.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh: From Ghana’s hidden gem to Bundesliga star

Kyereh first caught the attention of Ghanaians when he celebrated his maiden national call-up with unbridled joy after then-coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor named him in his squad.

At the time, he was plying his trade in the lower tiers of German football, but his quality shone through.

His humility, passion, and work rate quickly won over fans, who embraced him as one of their own.

Watch a compilation of Kyereh's stint with St Pauli:

Even in Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Kyereh stood tall.

Alongside Alexander Djiku, he was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dismal outing.

His consistency earned him a place in Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification journey, featuring in seven matches — including the decisive playoff against Nigeria.

The German-born midfielder's star seemed to be on the rise. First, his brilliance for Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli earned him a move to top-flight outfit SC Freiburg in June 2022.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact. On October 1, 2022, he netted his first Bundesliga goal against Mainz, and just five days later, he found the back of the net in the Europa League against Nantes — his maiden goal in European competition.

He followed it up by playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars.

Kofi-Kyereh's injury that changed everything

But fate had other plans. In February 2023, Kyereh tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a training session with Freiburg.

The injury sidelined him for the rest of the season — and beyond. Although surgery was successful, the road to recovery proved gruelling, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

He missed several key moments for both club and country, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequent World Cup qualifiers.

According to Transfermarkt, Kyereh has been out of action for nearly 975 days, enduring repeated setbacks that have delayed his return.

In July 2025, he suffered a relapse that required another surgery, extending his time on the sidelines.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh last played for Ghana on December 2, 2022 against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

His absence has been deeply felt. Former Freiburg coach Christian Streich once described him as “a player who makes football joyful,” while Ghanaian fans fondly remember his flair and drive from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

For Kyereh, recovery has become more than a physical process — it’s a test of faith and resilience.

Every rehabilitation session, every step toward full fitness, is a reminder of the love he still has for the game.

And as the days pass, fans continue to hope for the moment he steps back onto the pitch — to finish the story that injury tried to end.

Source: YEN.com.gh