Black Stars coach Kim Lars Björkegren named a 26-man squad for Ghana's upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Somalia

Kwasi Sibo, Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman, Christopher Bonsu-Baah and Elisha Owusu all missed out on selection

Ghana face Somalia on November 12 and 16, needing maximum points after losing their opening two Group C matches

Interim Ghana coach Kim Lars Björkegren has announced a 26-man squad for the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia, but five established names have been left out of the selection.

The squad includes the returns of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, yet the omission of several familiar figures has drawn attention ahead of the fixtures, scheduled for the Sekondi Sports Stadium on 12 November and 16 November, respectively.

Kwasi Sibo leads a list of four key absentees from coach Kim Lars Björkegren's 26-man squad. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA, Fernando Leon/ISI Photos and Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

5 key omissions from Björkegren's squad

1. Kwasi Sibo

According to Ghanasoccernet, Al-Swehly midfielder Kwasi Sibo is arguably the most surprising absentee.

Having built a reputation for energetic, defensively disciplined performances in central midfield, Sibo had cemented himself as a regular in Ghana's setup.

With Partey back in contention, Björkegren appears to have opted for different midfield configurations for the Somalia ties.

2. Alexander Djiku

Centre-back Alexander Djiku is another experienced figure missing from the group. A prominent presence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Djiku has long been a reliable option in Ghana's defensive line, though he will not feature as the team attempts to rescue its qualification campaign.

3. Baba Rahman

Former Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman also misses out despite his extensive international record, which includes appearances at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. His absence leaves Björkegren looking elsewhere to cover the left-back position across the two fixtures.

4. Christopher Bonsu-Baah

Young winger Christopher Bonsu-Baah, considered one of Ghana's more exciting attacking prospects in recent seasons, has also not made the cut. His pace and ability to stretch defences from wide areas had drawn attention, but other attacking options will instead compete for starting roles under the interim technical team.

5. Elisha Owusu

Midfielder Elisha Owusu rounds out the list of notable omissions. Previously valued for his tactical discipline and ability to provide defensive cover in midfield, Owusu's absence further reflects the competitive nature of the selection process as Björkegren refines his preferred combinations.

Ghana's difficult qualification position

The stakes for both matches are considerable.

Ghana currently sit at the bottom of Group C after defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in their opening two qualifiers, making the Somalia double-header effectively a must-win if the Black Stars are to keep their 2027 AFCON qualification hopes alive.

Why GFA delayed Black Stars squad announcement

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the GFA delayed its squad announcement for the Somalia double-header amid doubts over the availability of key players.

UK-based journalist Rahman Osman subsequently disclosed that another prominent player was also unwilling to join the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh