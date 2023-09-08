Right to Dream has congratulated Kudus and Ernest Nuamah for their instrumental role in Ghana's win against the Central African Republic

Goals by Kudus and Ernest Nuamah helped Ghana to qualify for next year's AFCON

Ghana will play Liberia next at the Accra sports stadium

Right To Dream, a football academy in Ghana, has celebrated Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah following Ghana's win against the Central African Republic in a final group game AFCON qualifier.

Taking to TikTok, the Ghanaian football academy on its official page shared a clip of the two players celebrating during the game against their opponents on Thursday, September 7.

Right to Dream celebrates Kudus and Nuamah Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The academy expressed delight that two of its graduates scored the two goals to help Black Stars book a ticket to next year's AFCON were trained by Right To Dream.

The short clip, which was captioned "Two Right to Dream Graduates score in Ghana's 2-1," had gathered over 2000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghana will play against Liberia next week.

Watch the video below

Lady weeps as she meets Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady has sent social media into a frenzy with an emotional video as she went against all odds to take a photo with her idol, Mohammed Kudus.

The young lady wearing an African print top and matching long skirt while weeping as the bodyguards tried to hold her from taking a photo with the West Ham player.

Unlike other players, the 23-year-old Black Stars player humbly posed with the gorgeous lady who couldn't stop crying in the viral video.

West Ham fan travels to Ghana to watch Kudus play

Also, a dyed in a wool West Ham fan travelled from the UK to Ghana to watch right-winger Mohammed Kudus play for the Ghana Black Stars on August 7, 2023, in the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Mohammed Kudus, formerly of Ajax football club, signed a five-year contract with West Ham after a successful three-year stint with his former team.

He also scored a goal in the match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh