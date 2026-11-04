Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on 19-year-old Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Junior

Amoako joined FC Nordsjælland from the Right to Dream Academy on a free transfer in February 2025

The teenager is valued at €8 million and is contracted with the Danish club until June 2030

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Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Junior as a transfer target, with the 19-year-old's performances at Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland drawing attention from one of European football's most powerful clubs.

Amoako Junior, born in Amasaman, Ghana, arrived at Nordsjælland from the Right to Dream Academy on a free transfer in February 2025 and has since established himself within the club's first-team setup. His current market value stands at €8 million.

Champions League holders PSG are reportedly interested in Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Jr. Photo by ANP and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Prince Amoako Junior's form at Nordsjælland

According to Transfermarkt, the left winger, who is naturally right-footed, has made 10 Superliga appearances this season, accumulating 591 minutes of action.

He has also contributed to Nordsjælland's European campaign, featuring six times in Conference League qualifying, where he scored twice and registered one assist across 377 minutes of football.

Watch a compilation of Amoako's performance in the Conference League, as shared on X:

That level of output for a teenager making his way in senior professional football has been enough to attract reported scrutiny from PSG, though there is no indication at this stage that the French champions have submitted a formal offer or that any negotiations are under way.

Nordsjælland holds strong negotiating position

Amoako Junior signed a long-term contract with the Danish club that runs until 30 June 2030, a deal that places Nordsjælland in a commanding position should PSG's reported interest develop into something concrete, per Ghanasoccernet.

Any move would require the Danish side to agree to terms, and the length of that contract provides them with considerable leverage in any potential discussions.

A transfer to Paris would represent a substantial leap in Amoako's career trajectory, shifting him from the Danish top flight to Ligue 1 and into an environment that regularly competes at the highest level of the UEFA Champions League.

For now, however, the Ghanaian teenager remains at Nordsjælland, where his continued progress has placed him firmly on the radar of elite European clubs.

Juventus monitored Prince Amoako

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Juventus are monitoring Prince Amoako Jr. after his impressive displays since moving to Denmark.

The teenage winger is a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, which also developed Mohammed Kudus.

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Source: YEN.com.gh