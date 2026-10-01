The National Sports Authority has a new leader following the dismissal of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director-General

His removal comes amid controversy over an alleged 2026 World Cup visa scheme in which more than US$600,000 was reportedly collected

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Ampofo Ankrah’s successor, Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, and what you need to know about him

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Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, an Associate Professor of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has been named the acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following the dismissal of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah from the role.

The appointment places a seasoned academic and sports scientist at the helm of one of Ghana's most prominent sports institutions.

Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed as the acting NSA Director-General after Yaw Ampofo Ankrah’s dismissal. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osei Sarpong/LinkedIn.

Source: Twitter

Who is Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong?

Prof. Sarpong has spent the bulk of his career at UEW, where he rose through the ranks from teaching assistant to Associate Professor of Exercise and Sports Science.

His academic work spans sports performance, exercise physiology, physical activity, nutrition and sports injury prevention.

His qualifications are extensive. He holds a PhD in Human Kinetics, specialising in Sports and Exercise Physiology, from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria, an MSc in Health Services Planning and Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and a Bachelor of Education degree from UEW.

He also received sports coaching training at the University of Leipzig in Germany.

Beyond teaching, he has taken on administrative responsibilities at UEW connected to student affairs and sports.

Prof. Sarpong's links to the NSA

The new Director-General is not stepping into entirely unfamiliar territory, as noted by Graphic Sports.

Before this appointment, Prof. Sarpong served on the NSA Governing Board and chaired its Technical Committee, giving him direct insight into the Authority's workings and the challenges it faces.

His involvement in school sports and broader sports development programmes has further rounded out his practical experience outside the university setting.

What lies ahead for Prof. Sarpong as NSA boss

Prof. Sarpong assumes leadership at a critical moment for Ghanaian sports, with long-standing questions around infrastructure, facility management and sports development still demanding attention.

The NSA oversees major sporting facilities across the country and plays a central role in promoting sporting activity at all levels.

His immediate priority will be to consolidate the Authority's direction and engage stakeholders as the institution moves forward following Ankrah's exit.

For Prof. Sarpong, the appointment marks a significant transition from academic and board-level administration into full executive leadership of Ghana's sports sector.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah reacts after NSA dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that sacked NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah responded to reports of his removal from office.

Rather than address the allegations against him, Ankrah expressed confidence in the presidency and urged the public to remain calm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh