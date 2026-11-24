The French Embassy in Ghana shared a 34-word congratulatory message to the Black Challenge after their historic victory in Mexico

Ghana defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final, with captain Richard Opentil scoring the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute

The triumph makes Ghana the second African country to win the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola's title in 2018

The French Embassy in Ghana has extended its congratulations to the Black Challenge following their landmark victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, calling the achievement a testament to the team's courage and determination.

The French Embassy in Ghana has sent a congratulatory message to the Black Challenge after the team won the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup. Photo credit: @FranceandGhana/X.

Source: Twitter

French Embassy in Ghana salutes Black Challenge

In a post on X, the French diplomatic mission celebrated Ghana's first-ever world title in amputee football and acknowledged its own role in supporting the team ahead of the tournament.

"Félicitations to the Black Challenge 🇬🇭, world champions for the first time after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico! 🏆 A true lesson in courage, talent and determination. 💪 We are proud to have supported their journey!" the embassy wrote.

The French Embassy's message forms part of a broader wave of international recognition that the Black Challenge's historic campaign has drawn, shining a spotlight on Ghana's para-football community and the players who have worked to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Black Challenge's road to the world title

According to Ghanafa.org, the team's path to the final was shaky at the start but impressive at the end. The Black Challenge opened the knockout rounds with a 3-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16 before shutting out Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Their toughest test came in the semi-finals against defending champions Türkiye, where the two sides were level at 1-1 after full time. Ghana held their nerve in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3 to book a place in the final.

Watch Ghana's victory vs Morocco in the Amputee Football World Cup final, as shared on X:

There, captain Richard Opentil delivered the decisive moment, netting the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute to secure a 1-0 win over Morocco and hand Ghana the world title.

Forward Mubarik Mohammed added personal glory to the team's triumph by finishing as the tournament's top scorer, claiming the Golden Boot with seven goals.

Ghana joins Angola in African history

The victory places Ghana among the elite in global amputee football.

The Black Challenge became only the second African nation to lift the Amputee Football World Cup, with Angola having done so in 2018.

The win also strengthens Ghana's standing on the continent, where they had already claimed back-to-back African Amputee Cup of Nations titles in 2021 and 2024, as well as gold at the 2023 African Para Games.

Black Challenge set for huge financial reward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Black Challenge players could receive significant financial rewards after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Entrepreneur Dr Mohammed Raii pledged $10,000 to each player, in addition to the $2,000 bonus he had already given them for reaching the final.

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Source: YEN.com.gh