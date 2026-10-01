Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has reportedly been removed as Director-General of the National Sports Authority

The veteran sports journalist's dismissal follows a visa facilitation controversy tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A renowned academician is reportedly set to take over as the police investigation into the matter continues

Senior sports broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has reportedly been removed from his position as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following mounting pressure over allegations linking him to an unauthorised visa facilitation scheme connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah: NSA Director-General Reportedly Suspended Amid World Cup Visa Controversy. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Yaw Ampofo reportedly sacked over visa controversy

The controversy centres on claims that more than US$600,000 was collected from individuals seeking assistance with World Cup travel and visa arrangements, with some applicants allegedly charged up to US$8,000 per person for the service.

The allegations prompted a criminal investigation, with reports indicating that Ankrah and several NSA officials were questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The NSA has denied that it authorised any visa facilitation or money-collection arrangement related to the tournament and stated that it is cooperating fully with investigators.

Parliamentary pressure had also been building ahead of the reported dismissal. The Minority in Parliament called for Ankrah to either be sacked or asked to step aside pending the outcome of the probe.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, clarified that the caucus was not prejudging the investigation but believed accountability required his temporary removal from office.

While Ankrah has not officially reacted to the news, his recent post on Facebook suggests he might be aware of his dismissal.

"The President is always right. There is no cause for alarm. Time will always tell. Let's remain calm and keep pushing for the RESET," he wrote.

Who replaces Yaw Ampofo Ankrah?

Meanwhile, sports journalist Muftawy Nabila reports that Prof. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), is in line to assume the role vacated by Ankrah.

Notably, Prof. Osei Sarpong previously served on the NSA's governing board before its dissolution in September 2026, bringing some institutional familiarity to the position.

The police investigation into the visa allegations remains active. The existence of the claims does not in itself establish criminal liability against Ankrah or any other individual connected to the matter.

Powder Man addresses visa fraud allegations

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as Powder Man, addressed visa and travel fraud allegations on social media.

Kailani said he voluntarily reported to the police and maintained that the money was handed to agents rather than kept by him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh