Ghana hosts Somalia in a Group C AFCON 2027 qualifier at Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12

The Black Stars enter the fixture with no points after defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in their opening two matches

YEN.com.gh previews the must-win encounter and details how fans can watch the action live

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Ghana faces Somalia in a critical 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Thursday, November 12, with kick-off set for 3:00 pm GMT at Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The Matchday 3 Group C clash arrives at a pivotal moment for the Black Stars, who have lost both of their opening qualifying matches.

A 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire was followed by a damaging 4-2 home reverse against The Gambia, leaving Ghana pointless at the bottom of the group alongside Somalia.

Ghana squares off against Somalia in a must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekond-Takoradi. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Mohamed Farag - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Somalia: Match preview

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has recalled several key players in an attempt to stabilise the side.

Captain Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus return to the squad, bringing experience and quality back into the starting equation. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has also earned a recall, ending an absence from international duty spanning nearly four years.

At the back, Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu come back into contention to address a defence that has shipped six goals across two games. However, Man City forward Antoine Semenyo will miss the fixture due to injury.

What is at stake?

Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia both sit on six points, meaning Ghana must start collecting points immediately if they are to retain any realistic hopes of reaching the tournament.

The top two sides in each group advance to the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will co-host.

For a nation that has lifted the continental title four times, the stakes are particularly high. Ghana missed the 2025 edition of the tournament, their first absence from AFCON since 2004, and a second successive failure to qualify would represent a significant low point for the programme.

Somalia squad and head-to-head record

Somalia arrive under head coach Yusuf Ali Nur with a 23-man squad and their own search for a first qualifying point. Striker Bilal Njie, who scored against The Gambia in the group opener, is expected to pose a threat in attack.

The two nations have met twice previously, both during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

According to Flashscore, Ghana won 5-0 in Somalia on November 15, 2003, then completed a 2-0 victory three days later in the return leg.

The return fixture for this qualifying round is also scheduled at Essipong, on Monday, November 16, as Somalia currently lacks a CAF-approved home venue.

Where to watch Ghana vs Somalia

Ghanaian supporters can watch the match live on TV3 Ghana, GTV Ghana and GTV Sports+, according to CAF Online.

DStv subscribers can access coverage via SuperSport MaXimo 1, while DStv Now offers online streaming subject to subscription and regional availability.

Match Details Information Fixture Ghana vs Somalia Competition 2027 AFCON Qualifier Date Thursday, November 12, 2026 Kick-off 3:00 pm Ghana time Venue Essipong Sports Stadium, Sekondi-Takoradi TV GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+, TV3

Ghana vs Somalia: How Ghana could line up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghana's predicted starting XI for their crucial clash against Somalia.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are among the key players expected to feature for the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh