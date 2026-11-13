Swedish tactician Kim Lars Björkegren addressed growing speculation about his future with the Ghana Black Stars after a 2-0 win over Somalia

Björkegren insisted his focus remains on restoring the team's confidence and securing AFCON 2027 qualification

The interim coach was appointed following Carlos Queiroz's departure and works alongside assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram

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Kim Lars Björkegren has broken his silence on speculation surrounding a permanent appointment as Ghana Black Stars head coach, redirecting attention to what he describes as his core mission: rebuilding the team's belief and securing a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Björkegren made the remarks after the Black Stars defeated Somalia 2-0 in a Group C qualifying fixture at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12.

Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan were on the scoresheet, delivering Ghana's first three points of the campaign after back-to-back defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Kim Lars Björkegren breaks his silence on becoming Ghana’s substantive Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Björkegren reacts to substantive Black Stars role

When pressed on whether he sees himself as the ideal long-term candidate, the former Black Queens coach was measured in his response, choosing to focus on the work rather than the conversation.

"It's not a question for me; I'm going to do my best when I'm here. I said it all the time: my job is to be here to support Ghana, to be there for the boys, and to do my absolute best to win every game and to help the boys back in this group," he said.

He also sounded a note of optimism regarding Ghana's prospects in the qualifying campaign.

"I think we can go all the way and qualify for the AFCON. So I'm doing my job now, and then we will see what happens after this," he added.

Watch Björkegren's Black Stars admission, as shared on X:

Ghana's road back to the AFCON

Björkegren stepped in to lead an interim technical team for Ghana's November international window following the exit of Carlos Queiroz, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

He is supported by assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram, with Fatawu Dauda serving as the goalkeeper coach.

The Ghana Football Association's coaching search committee continues to look for a substantive head coach, with the interim arrangement initially scoped to cover November's fixtures only.

Watch highlights of Ghana's win against Somalia, as shared on YouTube:

However, the encouraging result against Somalia has given Björkegren a platform to press his case through performances.

The stakes are high for the four-time African champions. Ghana missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, ending a remarkable 20-year consecutive run of qualification for the tournament. Restoring that record is now the central ambition.

The Black Stars face Somalia again on Monday, November 16, with another win needed to consolidate their position in Group C.

Key talking points from Ghana's 2-0 win

YEN.com.gh highlights five key talking points from Ghana’s 2-0 triumph over Somalia.

Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured the Black Stars’ first three points of the qualifying campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh