The Portuguese Football Federation announced a symbolic redesign of the No. 7 shirt following Ronaldo's retirement from international football

Portugal cannot retire the number entirely due to football regulations but found a unique way to preserve Ronaldo's version of the shirt

Carlos Forbs is set to debut the redesigned No. 7 against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League

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Portugal have found a creative way to honour Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary forward brought his 23-year international career to a close, announcing a subtle but meaningful alteration to their famous No. 7 shirt.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the change on Saturday, 14 November. Going forward, the number will carry a small line through the numeral, visually setting it apart from the original design that Ronaldo wore throughout his record-breaking time with the national side.

Portugal honour Cristiano Ronaldo with special change to the iconic No. 7 shirt. Photo credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty and @selecaoportugal/X.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the FPF explained that the move was driven by a desire to protect the significance of that shirt number and honour everything it came to represent under their most celebrated player.

"From today we will thus have a different number 7 on the sweater, with the same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the eternalisation of the story that will never be forgotten. Thank you Cristiano!" the federation said.

Why Portugal could not retire Ronaldo's No.7

Retiring the No. 7 outright was simply not an option.

FIFA regulations require national teams to use consecutive squad numbers, meaning the shirt had to remain in circulation for future players.

Rather than allow the original design to pass on without acknowledgement, the FPF opted for this symbolic distinction to keep Ronaldo's version of the number separate in football's memory.

The 41-year-old formally announced his retirement from international duty on November 5, closing a chapter that spanned more than two decades.

During that time, he made 234 appearances for Portugal, scoring a record 146 international goals, according to Transfermarkt.

He led the country to the 2016 European Championship and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy twice, in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal's new No. 7 makes its debut against Denmark

The redesigned shirt will first be seen in competitive action when Portugal face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, with Carlos Forbs expected to pull on the new No. 7, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

While another player now carries that number forward, the gesture from the FPF ensures that the original version remains permanently tied to one man.

It is a rare tribute in international football, one that acknowledges the limits of regulation while still finding a way to preserve a legacy that may never be matched.

FIFA pays tribute to Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA had paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his decision to retire from international football.

The world governing body celebrated the Portuguese star's remarkable career after he announced on Thursday, November 5, that he would end his Portugal journey after the November international break.

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Source: YEN.com.gh