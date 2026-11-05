FIFA posted a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on X after the Portuguese star announced his retirement from international football

Ronaldo ended his 23-year international career as men's football's all-time leading goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances

The 41-year-old made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by scoring at six different editions of the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has drawn a response from the sport's highest authority, with FIFA publicly celebrating the Portuguese icon's extraordinary career.

FIFA sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini and Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA celebrates Ronaldo after Portugal retirement

The world governing body posted a tribute on X following Ronaldo's confirmation on Thursday, November 5, that he would retire from Portugal duty after the November international break.

"Congratulations on an incredible career!" FIFA wrote, capturing the sentiment of a football world that has watched Ronaldo rewrite record books over more than two decades.

Ronaldo's international career in retrospect

The 41-year-old forward retires as the all-time leading scorer in men's international football, having found the net 146 times across 234 appearances for the Selecao.

His final chapter with the national team came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he etched his name further into history by becoming the first player to score at six separate editions of the tournament.

According to Goal, his greatest moment in a Portugal shirt arrived at Euro 2016, when he led his country to its first major international trophy despite being substituted off injured during the final against France.

He also guided Portugal to UEFA Nations League titles in both 2019 and 2025, reinforcing his standing as one of the nation's most decorated sporting figures.

Ronaldo remains active with Al-Nassr

While his international journey has come to a close, Ronaldo continues to play club football for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

His retirement from Portugal duty marks the end of a chapter that began in 2003 and spanned generations of fans across the globe.

FIFA's message, though brief, carried the weight of an institution acknowledging one of the most decorated players the sport has ever produced.

For Portugal, the conclusion of Ronaldo's international service closes an era that brought unprecedented success to a nation long in search of its place among football's elite.

Neymar Jr pays tribute to Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Neymar Jr. had paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain announced his international retirement.

The Brazilian star reacted to Ronaldo’s Instagram post with a brief but heartfelt comment, describing him as a “LEGEND” alongside a clapping emoji.

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Source: YEN.com.gh