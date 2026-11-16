Ghana faces Somalia in a Group C Matchday 4 AFCON 2027 qualifier on Monday, November 16, at Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi

Interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren could make changes with Thomas Partey and Caleb Yirenkyi, both doubtful for the encounter

The Black Stars sit third in Group C with three points, three behind second-placed The Gambia with qualification at stake

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Ghana return to action on Monday, November 16, when they host Somalia in a Group C matchday four fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm GMT at Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Ghana plays as guests to Somalia in a must-win 2027 AFCON qualifier on November 16, 2026, at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Photo credit: Mohamed Farag – FIFA/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Somalia vs Ghana: Match preview

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren will be targeting back-to-back victories after the Black Stars ended a winless run with a 2-0 result over the same opposition on Thursday, November 12.

Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan were the scorers in that contest, handing Ghana their first three points of the campaign after opening defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Watch Ghana's 2-0 win vs Somalia, as shared on X:

According to Ghanafa.org, Björkegren may be forced into changes from the side that started the first leg. Caleb Yirenkyi sustained an injury scare during that match, while Thomas Partey's fitness ahead of the return fixture remains uncertain.

Should either player miss out, Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Rahim and Daniel Kofi Kyereh are candidates to step in. Kyereh notably returned to the national team setup during the previous meeting after a lengthy absence.

Somalia, managed by Yusuf Ali Nur, arrives without a qualifying point to their name. Striker Bilal Njie, who scored against The Gambia earlier in the campaign, provides one of their primary attacking threats.

Ghana's AFCON qualification outlook

The stakes remain high for the Black Stars, who cannot afford to slip up again. Côte d'Ivoire tops Group C with nine points, while The Gambia sits second with six.

Ghana's Thursday win moved them onto three points, leaving them three behind The Gambia with catching up still required.

The top two sides at the conclusion of the group stage will book their place at the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host.

For Ghana, a four-time African champion, the pressure is especially acute. The country was absent from the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, their first absence from the tournament since 2004, and failing to reach the 2027 edition would compound that disappointment significantly.

In previous meetings between the two nations, Ghana have won all three encounters without conceding, according to data culled from Flashscore.

That record includes a 5-0 away victory on November 15, 2003, and a 2-0 follow-up three days later during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, before the recent 2-0 win extended the clean sheet run, according to Flashscore.

Where to watch Somalia vs Ghana

Ghanaian viewers can follow the match live on TV3 Ghana, GTV Ghana and GTV Sports+.

DStv subscribers have access via SuperSport MaXimo 1, with online streaming available through DStv Now, subject to regional availability and an active subscription.

Information Details Fixture Somalia vs Ghana Competition 2027 AFCON Qualifier Date Monday, November 16, 2026 Kick-off 3:00 pm GMT Venue Essipong Sports Stadium, Sekondi-Takoradi TV Channels TV3 Ghana, GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+ Streaming DStv Now

FIFA immortalises Caleb Yirenkyi's Black Stars jersey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi's torn Black Stars jersey, worn when he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been preserved at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

The historic shirt has joined the institution's collection of tournament memorabilia from the first World Cup to feature 48 nations, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

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Source: YEN.com.gh