Opta's supercomputer updated its Premier League title predictions following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal held a commanding lead in the probability rankings, with Manchester City and Liverpool trailing far behind

The latest figures placed Brighton & Hove Albion as surprise outside contenders, while Chelsea's chances were almost wiped out

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Arsenal remain the runaway favourites to claim the 2026/27 Premier League title, according to updated supercomputer projections released after the Gunners drew 2-2 with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 29.

Opta's supercomputer updates its title prediction after Arsenal and Manchester City split points in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Photos by James Gill – Danehouse and Catherine Ivill – AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer updates Premier League winner predictions

Despite dropping two points against one of their closest rivals, Mikel Arteta's side retained a commanding position in the latest probability rankings, in which Opta assigned Arsenal a 75.60% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Manchester City, under Enzo Maresca, are second in the projections but with a dramatically reduced probability of 9.15%, highlighting the sizeable gap between the two clubs in the current forecasts. Liverpool are third with a 6.86% chance of winning the title.

One of the more striking findings from the updated data is Brighton & Hove Albion's emergence as an outside contender, with a 4.40% probability assigned to the south-coast club.

Chelsea, by contrast, have been virtually written off, with their title chances standing at just 0.15%, especially after Xabi Alonso's men stumbled to a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The figures indicate that, while the Emirates draw prevented Arsenal from pulling further clear, the result did little to shake confidence in their overall campaign.

Arsenal chasing Premier League history

Mikel Arteta has gradually transformed Arsenal into genuine title contenders since taking charge, and after ending the club's 22-year wait for the Premier League trophy, the Spaniard will be eager to guide the Gunners to another historic triumph.

The latest supercomputer projections suggest Arsenal are well-positioned to win consecutive league titles for the first time in 92 years.

However, Manchester City's experience in intense title races cannot be overlooked. Under Pep Guardiola, the Sky Blues made history by winning four successive Premier League crowns between the 2020/21 and 2023/24 seasons.

Although the supercomputer heavily favours Arsenal, City's pedigree and the number of fixtures remaining mean the possibility of a dramatic late twist in the title race cannot be ruled out.

Manchester City receive boost over Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca had provided a positive update on Antoine Semenyo’s recovery from a knee injury.

Semenyo has been sidelined since October, with City managing just one point from their last four Premier League matches without him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh