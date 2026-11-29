Manchester City were left furious after a late handball appeal was turned down during a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium

Viktor Gyökeres appeared to make contact with the ball inside the penalty area in the 97th minute, sparking major controversy

A second contentious incident involving Jeremy Doku added to Man City's frustrations on a chaotic afternoon

Manchester City's appeals for a penalty in the dying moments of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday (November 29) were rejected by referee John Brooks and VAR official Darren England, leaving the visitors incensed after a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The flashpoint arrived in the 97th minute when a Josko Gvardiol header heading towards goal struck the hand of Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres inside the box.

Replays appeared to show clear contact between the ball and the Swedish striker's hand, yet no spot-kick was awarded.

Viktor Gyökeres’ handball was overlooked by referee John Brooks in Arsenal's controversial draw with Manchester City . Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Why Man City were denied a penalty

The Premier League provided an official explanation for the decision.

Brooks initially declined to point to the spot, and VAR reviewed the incident before upholding that call.

During the review process, the referee acknowledged the possibility of contact between the ball and Gyökeres' hand but determined it was not deliberate.

Below is the Premier League's official explainer, as shared on X:

The VAR official supported that assessment, noting that it was Gyökeres' left hand and that his arm was tucked close to his body, indicating a natural rather than an extended position.

Under current football regulations, not every instance of ball-to-hand contact warrants a penalty.

Officials are required to assess whether a player's arm was in a position that made their body unnaturally larger, and in this case, the judgement was that it did not.

Watch the handball incident involving Gyökeres, as shared on X:

Doku incident compounds City's grievances

The penalty controversy was not the only moment to stir frustration in the Manchester City camp.

Earlier in the match, Bruno Guimarães appeared to pull the hair of City winger Jeremy Doku, yet the incident drew no disciplinary action following a review.

Hair-pulling has resulted in red cards in the Premier League on previous occasions, though officials now weigh such incidents more carefully against the threshold for violent conduct before reaching for their cards.

The two decisions framed an afternoon of significant drama, with both sides sharing the spoils after four goals were scored across a fiercely contested contest.

Supercomputer updates Premier League predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer revised its Premier League title predictions after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners remained clear favourites, with City and Liverpool trailing in the title race.

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Source: YEN.com.gh