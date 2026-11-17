The FIFA Museum in Zurich holds several pieces of Ghanaian football heritage, including items from three different World Cup tournaments

Caleb Yirenkyi's torn jersey from the 2026 World Cup joined the collection after his 95th-minute winner against Panama

The collection also includes Asamoah Gyan's match-worn shirt from the 2010 quarter-final and a 'dondo' drum

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The FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, now preserves three pieces of Ghanaian football history, capturing moments of triumph, heartbreak, and cultural expression from across the Black Stars' World Cup story.

The FIFA Museum preserves three iconic items from Ghana's World Cup campaigns. Photos by Cameron Spencer, David Ramos - FIFA and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Inside the FIFA Museum's Black Stars collection

The most recent addition is the torn jersey worn by Caleb Yirenkyi during Ghana's opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yirenkyi scored a 95th-minute winner against Panama on June 17 to seal a 1-0 victory in Group L, and his shirt was damaged in the celebrations that followed.

The museum subsequently acquired the garment as a record of one of the tournament's defining moments.

Asamoah Gyan's shirt

Alongside Yirenkyi's jersey sits the match-worn shirt of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan from the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa.

Gyan, who finished his international career with six World Cup goals across three tournaments, per Bleacher Report, wore the shirt during one of African football's most agonising nights.

In the final seconds of extra time, with the score level, he struck the crossbar from the penalty spot — a miss that denied Ghana the chance to become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final. The Black Stars lost the tie in a penalty shootout.

The 'dondo' drum

The third item offers a different kind of story. A dondo drum used by Ghana's players during their pre-match jama sessions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is also part of the collection.

The ritual, in which players sang, danced and drummed as they entered stadiums, became one of the more vivid images of that tournament and drew widespread attention to the team's cultural identity.

Although Ghana were eliminated at the group stage in Qatar, the drum's place in the FIFA Museum ensures that tradition is not forgotten.

Three items, three eras

Taken together, the three artefacts span different chapters of Ghana's engagement with football's biggest stage.

One speaks to a painful near-miss that still resonates across the continent; another captures the cultural spirit a squad chose to carry onto the world's most watched platform; and the third marks a young player's moment of impact at the most recent edition of the tournament.

The FIFA Museum's decision to include all three reflects the breadth of the Black Stars' contribution to World Cup history beyond results alone.

Black Stars player ratings after Somalia win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh rated the Black Stars players following their narrow victory over Somalia on Monday, November 16, with Jordan Ayew scoring the decisive penalty after missing one in the first leg.

Despite securing all three points, several Ghana players struggled to impress with their individual performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh