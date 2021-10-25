A restroom innovation particularly involving the toilet seat has caused commotion and divided social media users

The toilet seat is designed in a way that a side of it produces white nylon that covers the whole of the place where the human backside makes contact with the toilet seat

Mixed reactions have trailed a short video showing its use as some pointed a fail in the innovation

A toilet seat innovation has sent social media users into mixed frenzy.

A 4-second video capturing the use of the toilet seat was shared by Reels Emperor on Instagram.

Many expressed reservations about it Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @reelsemperor

Source: UGC

Social media influencer who reposted the video said in spite of the innovation, he would never be found sitting on a toilet seat outside his home.

The special toilet seat comes with a blue button and the centre of it.

The blue button when pressed activates white nylon that pops out of the toilet seat's side to cover the whole surface.

Mixed reactions trail the video of the toilet

@erelu.aderonke remarked:

"Like my son @damiloaenv will always lecture me, we have to find a way to reduce the usage of plastics, they are unfriendly to the environment and will contribute to the climate change effect. This is not necessary."

@immaculate_adeola_chi said:

"Nice bcs outside my house na tissue I dey put on top take decorate the seat no matter how neat the toilet is."

@gbsneh thought:

"I still no go fit put my yansh for their. There's this special feeling if person dey em own toilet.. That shiiiit deyy sweet different."

@adaoranelly stated:

"I came across this in 2018 or so. It is old, can't remember where exactly I saw it but I was indeed surprise too and loved it, kept on pushing the push button like a villager that I am."

@st.vickcomedy wrote:

"All this one na for just shi*t, Abeg shi*t never worry una shaa... There is male sh*it and there is female sh*it, male shi*t fit endure until you get home. But when female shi*t worry you you go look for face me I face you house shi*t am. You know woman and their wahala."

