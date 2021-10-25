A KNUST graduate has recently shared how wearing African print for a final year project defence got him into trouble

His lecturers gave him a low score on the basis that he was 'improperly' dressed

Some Ghanaians seemed to agree with the decision of the young man's lecturers, while others were highly disappointed

A young man has recently resorted to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.

@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.

"Nowadays you can't even do this in Ghana. I wore traditional wear (the official kind) for one of my final year presentations in tech and my lecturer actually marked me down for "improper dressing". Black man erh"

Netizens who saw his post had a lot to say about what happened to him.

The post has gathered close to 5,500 likes with more than 2,000 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the 57 comments on the post;

@IkennaEe commented:

give to Caesar what is Caesar’s. Formal dressings are for formal occasions and vice versa

From @abenamagis:

It's sad eh. Years ago, Ghanaians prided themselves on wearing African wear. You were looked down if you wore "already made" as we called it. Then somehow, already made became the preferred choice of clothing and now we look down on traditional attire. That's sick

@thenanaquojoe wrote:

It will never make sense to me how native wear has no place in corporate Ghana except on fridays. What's the logic behind it?

@AskAidoo7 replied:

One lecturer told us (chemistry 2020 batch, knust) the multicolored dress (obviously our Ghanaian prints) distract them from focusing on the presentation itself.

From @keli_akoto:

Ahh, the lecturer no be serious what is official and what is casual should be determined by our standards and our culture na white man ein standard for dey white man ein land

@JamesReece007 commented:

Ummmm Yes you can wear this in Ghana please stop lying.... I have a few of these and others that are similar.... Leave our traditional everything alone !!

