A beauty salon that has been set up under a tree has got netizens reacting massively

Many who saw the pictures said it is unsafe for anyone to work under a tree especially when it rains

Many however applauded the owner of the 'salon' and wished her the very best

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pictures of a hairdressing salon that has been set up under a tree have got many massively reacting.

The picture sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nana Tea showed a hair-drying machine connected to a socket that had been mounted on the stem of a tree.

Also on the tree was a TV and a poster with different hairstyles.

Salon under a tree

Source: Facebook

Every item needed in a salon was found under the tree.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady who seemed to have an appointment with the hairstylist was also seen in the pictures.

Nana Tea shared the pictures with the caption below;

Under the tree salon❤️✌️ Don't wait till you get it all before starting that business.... Start with what you have..lil by lil u will get there.. Tv for there all..chai

The post at the time of this publication has close to 2700 reactions from netizens with 20 shares and 153 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Nana Amma Nhyira Danquah commented:

God bless her hustle, I guess if she had used the rains as an excuse, she wouldn't have even started.

Phredha Esi Gyasewaa:

Almighty see her through..my only problem is wen rain starts to fall she will think abt her TV and the dryer b4 thinking about me and my hair, especially when am in the dryer already

From Roland Mensah:

I remember my auntie used to walk from house to house to dress customers' hair until she got money to open her saloon. Sad death didn't allow her to enjoy the fruit of her labour after the struggle.

Osman Mariam wrote:

Humble beginnings....Dont wait for the perfect moment, but rather take the moment and make it perfect

Robert Longman replied:

God bless every hustler pon street...I remember those days I use to go cut trees and sell to chop bars

Eunice Biney commented:

Wow I love this.. wish some of us have the courage to Start up like this somehow

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian hairdresser Roland Kumi has established himself in the hairdressing industry, making it big and winning customers from female hairdressers with technological innovation.

Roland was interviewed on Citi Tv by Dziffa Akua Ametam while he made faux locs for a lady live on TV. He calls hair making his talent and reveals he has been in the business for 10 years and still counting.

Roland says he sometimes dreams of various styles and wakes up to try them on his clients and realize they are absolutely lovely.

Source: Yen