Hilda Baci has, through her Twitter account, reacted to Guinness World Records' comment about making verifications

The organisation said that in as much as they are aware of her attempt to break the record, they need to confirm her feat officially

Many Nigerians who reacted to the news said she did not need to worry as she was already a new record holder

Famous Nigerian, Chef Hilda Baci, has reacted after Guinness World Records said they would have to verify some things before declaring her a new record holder for the longest hour spent cooking.

The lady, in a Twitter post, said she couldn't wait for it to be official, as a way to show how focused she was on winning the challenge and setting a new world record.

Nigerians have continued to express their support for Hilda Baci. Photo source: @myfoodbyhilda, @GWR

An earlier tweet by Guinness World Records read:

"We're aware of this amazing attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record."

Read their tweets below:

Hilda Baci gets encouraged by Nigerians

Nigerians thronged Hilda's comment section as they reassured her of their support towards the challenge that she has gone on.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@IsraelInnocent_ said:

"Just a moment of time. You have got this. This is yours already. Go Hilda, Go Hilda Go."

@Literallyrae_ said:

"God will see you through, you shall triumph."

@TheSilvapr said:

"We love you dear, we're with you on this journey."

@Benefabulous said:

"Hope you're ready for your victory dance in a little bit Champ..."

@OLUCHI_OGUIKE said:

"You have made it already dear, relax. It's just a matter of seconds for the confirmation. Congratulations."

@iam_phavourite said:

"You have done well... Thank you for pulling this feat. We love you."

Celestial church members pray for Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that as famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci embarked on her goal to break the world record for the longest hours a person had ever cooked, people in Celestial white garments held a prayer session for her.

They assembled in front of her cooking station as they went deep into prayer. In a video shared by @the.chocolategod, the church people went on their knees with their hands stretched out.

Nigerians praise Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci's cooking hackathon that started on Thursday, May 11, is still ongoing at the time this report was written on Monday, May 15.

She surpassed the earlier world record for the longest cooking hours ever done by a person, and Nigerians took to Twitter to share their admiration.

Many people on Twitter spoke about how she was a true definition of dedication and a great unifier of people across tribes.

