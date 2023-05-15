Nigerian chef Hilda Baci continues to trend over her attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual

At the time of the report, Hilda had been cooking for over 87 hours, and it turns out she had put some effort into her physical fitness ahead of the challenge

A trending video revealed BBNaija reality star and body fitness trainer Kemen helped prepare Hilda for the challenge

Popular chef Hilda Baci on Thursday, May 11, took up a challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual, which has seen Nigerians applauding her for her dedication.

As of the time of this report, she had been cooking for over 87 hours, which means aside from her excellent cooking skills, Hilda was physically prepared in terms of her fitness for the challenge.

BBN's Kemen speaks on training Hilda Baci. Credit: @hildabaci @purefitnessafrica

It turns out she had embarked on personal training ahead of the challenge with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen.

This comes as Kemen, in a trending video, shared how he helped Hilda prepare for the challenge.

A caption to the video read:

"@hildabaci put in the work and here’s proof! Our Master Trainer, @kemenfitness is Hilda’s Personal Trainer and together they spent plenty of time preparing her for this challenge and as evident in the results so far, she came ready! 70 hours so far and counting. Let’s go!"

Watch the video from her training below:

Netizens react to video of Hilda Baci's fitness training

YEN.com.gh captured some of the reactions, see them below:

callista_wendu:

"She worked so hard for this, once i saw her new banging body I knew she was up to something. Then she broke the news our chefesttttttt! Thank you for training her ❤️❤️. God please more strength to finish strong ❤️."

yunik.works:

"I said it that she must have trained behind the scenes."

blacc_steph:

"I know she was working out and prepared well for this…I’m so proud of you Hilda."

bam_shey:

"This is amazing! I love all the efforts and details that went into this. Excellence ."

Hilda Baci breaks world's oldest cooking record

Popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci broke the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had been cooking for 87 hours and 50 minutes and 37 seconds and still cooking.

As the famous chef went about her activities, Nigerians were still gathered around to support her. Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they are of her.

