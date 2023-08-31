A newly baby king cobra hatched from an egg has been filmed in an incredible video on social media

The clip, posted to Facebook by Feddaoui Moncef, showed the hatched baby serpent in a broken egg supported by the palm of a person

The snake's footage sparked multiple reactions from netizens, with many expressing uneasy remarks

The incredible moment a baby king cobra hatched from an egg has been caught on video, generating massive social media reactions from online users.

The footage captured the baby snake with its head out of the shell as it stared into the camera.

Newly hatched baby cobra in video. Photo credit: Feddaoui Moncef (Facebook)/Rithwik photography.

Source: Getty Images

In the incredible clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, a person's hand held the hatched egg in the palm as the baby serpent moved its head.

Feddaoui Moncef posted the video on Wednesday, August 20, along with the writing:

"Newly hatched baby king cobra," the clip's caption read on Facebook.

The less than two-minute footage has been watched many times and received many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Per San Diego Zoo, a baby cobra, like all snakes, is called a hatchling. It is able to take care of itself from the start and can spread its hood and strike on the same day it hatches.

Online users react to the video of the baby cobra

Khadija said:

Danger baby.

Sofiah Teow commented:

Oh wow! So scary.

Vivek Amrute commented:

Aren't they born with venom like other venomous snakes?

Robert Mayhew posted:

Very daring, holding a king cobra.

Marianne Cappelli shared:

Doesn't look real to me.

Yan Lin Mint posted:

Dangerous from birth, though it cannot see!

Donna Fletcher asked:

What are you doing?

Lizzi Tarr said:

You are very experienced, Feddaoui, considering your vast and wonderful output of Nat. Hist pictures, but I'd be worried about that little one's fangs, newly hatched though he be! So lovely. Amazing pic! So now, little sweetheart.

Sharmila Rajopadhye commented:

Oh my goodness! What a cute baby. He wants me. For sure! Like this guy.

