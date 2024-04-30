Leicester City beat Preston North End on April 29 to finally win the EFL Championship

Fatawu Issahaku marked his 20th goal involvement with an assist to McAteer to seal the Foxes victory

Leicester City fans couldn't hide their excitement after the game as they chanted Issahaku's name from the stands

YEN.com.gh spoke with Lawrence Degraft Baidoo, a Ghanaian sports analyst who hailed Issahaku and reviewed his chances in England beyond his debut season

Fatawu Issahaku has been one of Leicester City's most explosive signings as the team started the season with a key focus on returning to the English top flight.

On April 29, the Foxes beat Preston North End, with Enzo Maresca's side scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet.

The Foxes have now won the EFL championship trophy with a game in hand and the potential to equal a 104-year record for most second-division wins.

Issahaku celebrates Leicester's victory. Photo source: X/LCFC

Source: Twitter

Issahaku dances with Ghana flag

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Issahaku, who joined Leicester City on loan from Sporting CP, contributed to the team's resounding victory over Preston North End to win the EFL Championship title.

Issahaku served his colleague McAteer up for the team's third goal to seal their victory. The Ghanaian has now scored seven goals and provided 13 assists for Leicester City in his debut year.

Issahaku has also created 30 big chances for Leicester City, a feat he shares with no other in the league this season.

The player was spotted with a Ghana flag wrapped around his waist, jamming in front of the raving audience in Leicester's stands, who couldn't stop chanting his name.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Lawrence Degraft Baidoo, a sports analyst, established that:

"Issahaku has developed significantly under Enzo Maresca, especially with his decision-making in the final third and ability to put in more defensive shifts as compared to before.

"I think in the end, Leicester will take the gamble to sign him permanently, which also means he could be on their pre-season tour. The PL is a difficult terrain but if Fatawu continues to work hard enough, he could get some decent numbers in the top flight," he added.

Netizens react to Isshaku's big win with Leicester City

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Issahaku for winning the EFL championship with Leicester City.

@asteroidjnr_ said:

Fatawu, Kudus, Osman, Semenyo, Lamptey, Partey. The PL is not ready for the Ghana boys

@Fred_The_Rick remarked:

I am soo happy to see him blossom. This is sooo satisfying

@0fficial_Uthman noted:

Fatawu got moves

Fatawu tributes Asamoah Gyan after scoring his 1st hat trick for Leicester City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fatawu Issahaku scored a hat trick against Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the EFL Championship as Leicester won five nil.

The Ghanaian international, who's on loan at Leicester, did Asamoah Gyan's iconic celebration in front of the Southampton supporters to mark the unprecedented moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh