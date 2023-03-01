Two men discovered a snake lounging behind the toilet seat in their home, and it gave them the scare of their lives

The pair found the snake curled up behind the pot and managed to remove the serpent from it

Many comments have been aroused by the video that captured how one of the men killed and removed it from there

Two men were frightened when they discovered a snake relaxing behind the toilet seat in their house, but they managed to remove the serpent.

The duo found the snake curled up behind the toilet pot before they removed it from the toilet room.

Snake leaves men in fear

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on social media, the two sounded shocked when they found the snake behind the toilet seat. One asked a man with a cutlass to behead the reptile while they shouted "Jesus."

Moment 2 men found a snake behind their toilet surfaces in video. Photo credit: PixelsEffect/Khikhi (Facebook).

The pair managed to kill the snake and sent it outside after they removed it from the toilet.

Over 2,000 people have watched the clip, which garnered more than 40 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below:

Netizens react to video of snake in toilet

Naa Ayeley Osongor posted:

That is why I like take away ooo cos I’m scared of snakes. Even yesterday, I used small bucket and then straight into the gutter.

Selorm Cofie asked:

How does this happen kraaaa?

Maame Adjoa Anderson reacted:

Another video again. That like sitting in a seat for 2 hours at midnight watching comedy series online? How I go, do am now.

Kelvin Boatey said:

After watching dis ano go spend 2 seconds for wc top sef.

Mariam Mohammed posted:

Charley, you people scaring me, me that I find solace on the seat.

Drugmason Asare commented:

Pour boiling water into your toilet always.

Djaezmine Djamah said:

Eeeiii, snakes know how to slither into some unusual spaces.

