Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Mateke are feared dead after a helicopter crashed in Marondera, eastern Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean government confirmed the crash involved one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots, with no survivors reported

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the aircraft went down in a rural area of Marondera at approximately 1700 hours with six people on board

Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Mateke, are feared to have perished in a helicopter crash that occurred in Marondera, in eastern Zimbabwe, on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo and wife Lucy Mateke are feared dead after a helicopter crash in Marondera; officials report no survivors. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

One of Zimbabwe's major news outlets, ZimLive, reported the couple among the victims. No one on board survived the crash, which claimed a total of six lives, including two pilots and four passengers.

Zimbabwe government confirms the fatal crash

The Zimbabwean government confirmed the incident through an official statement issued by Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots. Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," Mangwana's statement read in part.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police also acknowledged the tragedy.

According to ZimLive, the ZRP stated:

"The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours. The aircraft had 6 occupants."

Authorities indicated that the full list of victims' names would be released by the police once formal identification was complete and next of kin had been notified.

The government extended condolences to those affected by the loss.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and their friends during this difficult time," Mangwana's statement continued.

Who Was Wicknell Chivayo?

Chivayo was among Zimbabwe's most prominent and controversial businessmen, widely recognised for his flamboyant lifestyle and close ties to government contracts.

His public profile made him one of the most talked-about figures in Zimbabwean business and social circles.

The full circumstances surrounding the crash had not yet been established at the time of reporting, with authorities yet to officially release the names of all those on board.

Public comparisons rise between Wicknell Chivayo's case and Ghana's Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce outcome. Image credit: zimcelebrity/Instagram, Pindula

Source: UGC

Wicknell's ex-wife receives $5M in divorce settlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Zimbabwean High Court has ordered flamboyant businessman and billionaire Sir Wicknell Chivayo to pay his ex-wife, Sonja Louise Madzikanda, a $5 million lump sum as part of a divorce settlement that has drawn widespread public attention.

The ruling also awarded her additional benefits, including a house and structured custody arrangements, bringing an end to a long-running legal dispute that had frequently played out in the public domain.

Sir Wicknell and Sonja Madzikanda met and tied the knot in 2017 after he visited her family home for a traditional ceremony, and separated in 2024, the same year that claims surfaced that the businessman had remarried.

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Source: YEN.com.gh