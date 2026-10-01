A photo of spotless white designer shoes found at Wicknell Chivayo's crash site went viral, drawing over 96,000 views within days

Police confirmed all six passengers perished in the helicopter crash and that remains were scattered across a 100-metre radius

Authorities urged the public to avoid speculation as forensic investigations into the crash remain ongoing

A pair of pristine white designer shoes discovered at the wreckage of Wicknell Chivayo's fatal helicopter crash has ignited a fierce online debate, with thousands of people struggling to make sense of what they saw.

Wicknell Chivayo's unburnt designer shoes spark debate. Photo: Wicknell Chivayo, News Day Zimbabwe. Source: Instagram

Source: Facebook

NewsDay Zimbabwe shared a photograph on Thursday, 1 October, showing police officers and bystanders gathered at the charred crash site, their attention fixed on the shoes sitting largely intact among the debris. The image racked up more than 96,000 views within hours of being posted.

The caption accompanying the post read:

"Shoes reportedly belonging to the late Chivayo have been found at the crash site. Further details are still emerging as investigations continue."

Wicknell Chivayo: What happened at crash site

The Bell 430 helicopter came down at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, 30 September, at Kudenga Farm near Waddilove Mission in Marondera.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, and two pilots were on board. The aircraft had departed from the Gandami area, where Chivayo had been overseeing construction work on his rural home, and was heading to Harare.

There were no survivors. Family spokesperson Dr Hebba Chivayo confirmed the couple's deaths at the scene.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Director General George Mashababe said preliminary findings suggest that fuel spilt on impact and caught fire, setting the surrounding grass alight. Transport Minister Felix Mhona later led aviation officials in recovering the aircraft's black box, which was found intact on Thursday.

Chivayo: Why the shoes have sparked debate

What has made the image particularly difficult for many to process is the official description of the scene. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi previously confirmed that all six people on board perished and that the remains could not be identified, having been scattered across a 100-metre radius and recovered only 18 hours after the crash.

Given the scale of the fire and destruction described, the sight of a clean, apparently undamaged pair of shoes sitting among the ruins has left many online without easy answers.

Authorities have not officially confirmed that the shoes belonged to Chivayo, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police has called on the public to refrain from speculation while forensic work continues. The cause of the crash remains officially undetermined, with police indicating that further details will be released once investigations are complete.

See the photos on X (Twitter) below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh