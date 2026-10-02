Forensic officials and morticians have recovered the remains of five victims from a helicopter crash site in Gandami, Zimbabwe

Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, two pilots and a security aide died when the aircraft went down shortly after departing his rural home

A farm worker at the scene described the harrowing conditions as fire initially prevented rescuers from reaching the wreckage

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The remains of prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three other victims have been retrieved from a helicopter crash site in Gandami roughly 18 hours after the aircraft came down.

Wicknell Chivayo and his wife's remains recovered 18 hours after the fatal Zimbabwe helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Forensic officials and morticians from Doves Funeral Services carried out the recovery operation at the wreckage site on October 2, 2026.

Journalists who arrived at the scene around 10 am observed human remains being collected from various points across the debris field, placed into black bags, and removed on stretchers.

The helicopter had reportedly taken off from Wicknell Chivayo's rural home in Gandami before going down. Along with Chivayo and his wife, two pilots and a security aide also lost their lives in the incident.

Difficult conditions at Wicknell helicopter crash site

The recovery process was complicated by extensive fire damage, which left the wreckage badly burnt and scattered across a wide area.

David Yoramu, a farm worker who rushed to the scene shortly after the crash, described the challenge of trying to contain the blaze.

He said the flames surrounding the victims could not initially be put out, forcing those present to source a water bowser before they could bring the fire under control.

Chivayo's brother Joachim was reportedly among the family members who gathered at the site as officials worked through the wreckage.

Wicknell and wife's body identification and burial

The recovered remains are expected to go through formal post-mortem and identification procedures before being released to the families of the deceased for burial arrangements.

Authorities and forensic officials continue working to establish the full circumstances of the tragedy.

News of Chivayo's death prompted a wave of condolences online, with many social media users expressing grief over the sudden loss of the businessman and his wife.

The Instagram post about the recovery of the remains is below.

Woman's 2025 death prediction about Wicknell resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Susan Mutami’s 2025 post predicting Wicknell Chivayo would die in a plane crash, which resurfaced after he died in a helicopter accident in Zimbabwe.

The post was published more than 16 months before the crash and is now prompting debate online about whether Mutami had advance knowledge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh