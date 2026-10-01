A resurfaced post by Zimbabwean social media personality Susan Mutami is drawing widespread attention after Chivayo's helicopter crash

Mutami predicted X on May 28, 2025, more than a year before the businessman died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

Social media users are now debating whether Mutami possessed advance knowledge or should be regarded as a prophet

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A year-old social media post by Zimbabwean personality Susan Mutami has gone viral following the death of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who perished in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo’s death was predicted in 2025 as old post resurfaces. Image credit: BNN

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo died when a helicopter he was travelling in went down in the Marondera Rural area. His wife, Lucy Muteke, and all other occupants also lost their lives.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed there were no survivors, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Susan Mutami's post that resurfaced

What has captured public attention is a post Mutami published on X on 28 May 2025, more than 16 months before the accident.

She had written in response to a photograph showing Chivayo alongside Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan:

"He's actually going to die in a plane crash. Save this post."

At the time, the remark appeared to attract little notice. It was only after news of the helicopter crash spread that screenshots of the old post began circulating widely, prompting thousands of social media users to revisit what Mutami had written.

Social media debates Mutami's prediction

The debate online has centred on how closely the wording of the 2025 post aligned with the actual circumstances of Chivayo's death.

Some users described the match as remarkable, given that Mutami specifically referenced an aircraft accident.

Others raised questions about whether she possessed any prior knowledge when she wrote it, with a number of commenters going as far as suggesting she should be considered a prophet.

Some people even asked Mutami to name who could be the next prominent person to meet a similar fate.

It is worth noting, however, that while Mutami referred to a "plane crash," Chivayo died in a helicopter accident, a distinction that some observers have pointed out in the ongoing discussion.

The resurfaced post does not itself shed light on what prompted Mutami to write it, nor does it provide evidence of any advance knowledge.

The connection being widely discussed is based entirely on the wording of the original statement and the timing of the subsequent tragedy.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash that claimed Chivayo's life, along with those of his wife and other passengers on board.

The Instagram post on Susan Mutami's 2025 prediction is below.

Wicknell Chivayo's last post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s final social media post, in which the Zimbabwean businessman announced luxury gifts for two longtime lawyers hours before he died in a helicopter crash.

The post’s title, “Saved the Best for Last,” took on a chilling meaning after news of the crash emerged, prompting some followers to question whether Chivayo had anticipated what would happen.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh