A female doctor who relocated to the United Kingdom has shown her payslip and opened up about her monthly expenses

The lady also gave a breakdown of how much she spends on bills, rent, taxes, and other expenses

Netizens who reacted to the post shared their observations after seeing her salary, with many expressing astonishment

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A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to continue practising as a doctor has stirred reactions online.

This comes after she took to TikTok on April 7, 2026, to share he payslip, which showed that her net pay as a doctor in the NHS was £3,389, equivalent to GH₵52,000.

Young doctor who to the UK gives breakdown of her salary on expense. Photo credit: @lifewithmoneeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Known on TikTok as @lifewithmoneeka, the doctor then opened up about how much she spends on utility bills and rent:

"Bills: £665 (this is my half of our joint bills each month) Rent: £475 Electricity and gas: £77 Council tax: £66 Water: £36.50 Broadband: £11"

On the rent, she added that she shares the cost with her partner.

“Yup, it’s £950 for a 2-bed duplex and I split this with my partner. Most people think doctors earn a lot of money, but we don’t.”

The young doctor also opened up about the amount she spent on professional fees, car expenses, food, and entertainment.

In total, her overall expenses were £2,142, while the balance of £1,247 goes into a property fund.

A medical doctor in the NHS opens up on her salary. Photo credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the post by the medical doctor in the UK, which had garnered over 200 likes and 200 comments, was captioned:

“Budget my monthly salary as a Less Than Full-Time NHS doctor. I always end up overspending on the ‘entertainment/going out’ part… but YOLO, right? Tell me one thing you always overspend on.”

Below is the TikTok post:

Peeps react to doctor’s salary in the UK

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared opinions on the breakdown by the doctor of her expenses in the UK.

Vikkylove wrote:

“I thought doctors earn up to £4k–£5k here in the UK. Haaa, £3k is too small after tax.”

Elijah Omorowe stated:

“2-bedroom duplex £950? Omo, you guys are really enjoying outside London. I pay the same price for my one room.”

Dr Kaycee asked:

“I need to know about the biscuit investment. When you pay off your AMEX, you will be saving over £2k. Some support workers can earn as much as doctors when they work more with less stress. Some support work is soft.”

Ibn Rushd wrote:

“Amazon Prime £4.49? Mine is £8.91 or so. Council tax is a joke wherever you are. Where I am, it’s £220. Broadband is £30. But I’m not really believing these bills, they are way below what I pay for everything.”

Young doctor enrols for master’s degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, the youngest medical doctor in Ghana, is now pursuing a master’s degree at Kintampo University College of Health and Allied Sciences.

He announced that he had enrolled in the premier private institution and was pursuing a one-year master’s programme in public health.

Source: YEN.com.gh