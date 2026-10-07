A video recorded on 21 September 2026 shows Wicknell Chivayo's brother appealing to a helicopter pilot to keep the businessman safe on his journey

The footage was filmed at an outdoor gathering connected to the Johane Masowe Chishanu religious community, with crowds and buses visible in the background

Nine days after the video was recorded, Chivayo died in a helicopter crash near Marondera on 30 September 2026

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A video recorded just nine days before the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has resurfaced online, sending a chill through many who have watched it.

Wicknell Chivayo's brother's chilling message to the helicopter pilot days before the businessman's death emerges. Photo source: Sir Wicknell, Matendere Tv

Source: Facebook

The footage was captured on 21 September 2026 at an outdoor gathering where a red-and-white helicopter had touched down amid considerable excitement.

In the clip, Chivayo's brother approached the aircraft's pilot and made a direct, heartfelt appeal for the businessman's safety during the journey ahead.

Crowds of onlookers filled the surrounding area, many filming the moment on their phones as the helicopter sat at the centre of the commotion.

Buses bearing the name "Johane Masowe Chishanu" were visible in the background, placing the event within the context of that religious community's gathering.

The chilling context behind the video

At the time the footage was recorded, the mood was light and festive.

Nobody in the scene appeared to sense anything out of the ordinary.

The arrival of the helicopter had drawn an energetic crowd, and the brother's words to the pilot, though earnest, seemed to be the kind of reassurance anyone might offer a family member embarking on a flight.

What followed has given those words an entirely different weight.

On 30 September 2026, Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Lulu Muteke, and three others were killed when a helicopter crashed near Marondera.

The late Intratrek Zimbabwe Limited owner, who was widely recognised across Zimbabwe for his flamboyant lifestyle and prominent public presence, was among those who lost their lives in the incident.

It is the sharp contrast between Wicknell's brother's plea for safe passage and the tragedy that unfolded less than a fortnight later that has made the video so difficult for many viewers to process.

The moment that once looked like a brief, joyful exchange now carries a sorrow that nobody present could have anticipated.

The Facebook video showing Wicknell Chivayo's brother's message to the pilot is below:

Poshy Queen leaks Wicknell Chivayo's DMs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Poshy Queen leaking Wicknell Chivayo's messages to her on Instagram days after his death in the helicopter crash.

The messages reportedly showed Chivayo sending her repeated compliments over several years, while she left them unanswered.

Their release after his death in a helicopter crash fuelled debate online about her motives and the messages’ authenticity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh