UK Lists 8 Healthcare Services Foreigners Can Access Free of Charge in Britain

The UK government has published an official list of NHS treatments that overseas visitors can access at no cost, regardless of their nationality

The list covers eight categories of care, ranging from accident and emergency services to support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence

Outside the listed services, overseas visitors are generally charged based on their country of normal residence rather than their immigration status

The United Kingdom government has released an official list of National Health Service treatments that overseas visitors can receive free of charge, irrespective of their country of origin or nationality.

The services are governed by the National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) Regulations 2015.

UK lists eight free NHS services for overseas visitors, including emergency and disease care and support for survivors of violence, regardless of nationality. Image credit: Riska, Marbury/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A key condition applies across all categories: an overseas visitor must not have travelled to the UK specifically to obtain any of the listed treatments.

Eight free NHS services for overseas visitors

Eight categories of treatment currently fall under this provision. Accident and emergency services are included, covering A&E departments, walk-in centres, minor injuries units, and urgent care centres.

However, this exemption does not extend to treatment following admission as an inpatient or at follow-up outpatient appointments.

Overseas visitors can also receive free diagnosis and treatment for certain communicable diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. Investigation, diagnosis, and treatment related to COVID-19 are also provided at no cost. Diagnosis and treatment for sexually transmitted infections are similarly included.

Family planning services are covered, though termination of pregnancy and infertility treatment are explicitly excluded from this provision.

Treatment for physical or mental health conditions resulting from torture, domestic violence, or violence is available free of charge to all overseas visitors.

Palliative care delivered by a registered palliative care charity or a community interest company is also included, as is access to the NHS 111 telephone advice line.

What overseas visitors need to know

Beyond these eight categories, overseas visitors are generally expected to meet the cost of NHS treatment. The UK government's position is that charges are applied based on an individual's country of normal residence, not their nationality or immigration status.

Visitors from countries that hold a reciprocal healthcare agreement with the UK may be entitled to a wider range of free services beyond those on the published list.

UK names foreign offenders who may face entry refusal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had updated its Immigration Rules to bar foreign nationals with criminal records from entering the country.

The Home Office announced that the new framework covers past convictions, regardless of when or where they occurred.

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Source: YEN.com.gh