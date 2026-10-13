The Australian Defence Force published eligibility requirements for non-Australian citizens wishing to join its Navy, Army, or Air Force

The ADF listed only five nationalities eligible to apply, including New Zealanders, Britons, Americans, Canadians, and Papua New Guineans

Foreigners holding sole or dual citizenship received a pointed warning about potential legal consequences under the laws of their home country

The Australian Defence Force has published formal eligibility criteria for non-Australian citizens seeking to enlist in its Navy, Army, or Air Force, making clear that only nationals from five specific countries are permitted to apply.

The guidelines, published on the official ADF Careers website, state that eligible non-citizens must hold citizenship in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or Papua New Guinea.

The ADF sets eligibility rules for non-Australian recruits. Image credit: Matt Jelonek, SCM Jeans/Getty Images

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Who qualifies to serve in ADF

Beyond nationality, prospective applicants must meet additional residency conditions. They are required to be permanent residents living in Australia or holders of a 444 sub-class visa, must have resided in Australia for a minimum of one year before submitting an application, and must not have served in any foreign military within the two years preceding their application.

The ADF also makes provision for exceptional circumstances. In cases where a role cannot be filled by an Australian citizen, the citizenship requirement may be waived. Under those conditions, permanent residents who have already applied for Australian citizenship, or those not yet eligible but willing to apply within 90 days of commencing service, may be considered.

The warning directed at foreign citizens

Alongside the eligibility criteria, the ADF issued a direct caution to applicants who hold citizenship in another country, whether solely or alongside Australian citizenship.

The ADF states: "If you are a potential candidate with foreign citizenship (either sole or dual), you should obtain independent advice on how you may be impacted by the laws of that country should you seek to apply for service in the ADF."

The instruction to seek independent legal counsel signals that the implications can be significant, even if the ADF stops short of detailing what those consequences might be, noting that outcomes vary depending on the applicant's country of origin. Some countries penalise or legally restrict nationals who serve in a foreign military, and the range of possible consequences includes loss of citizenship, financial penalties, or criminal liability under domestic law.

The guidance has drawn particular attention among diaspora communities across the eligible nations, where individusals weighing a military career in Australia may not be aware of the legal exposure such a decision could create back home.

Australia clarifies when free visa ends for one nationality

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has published detailed guidance on when the free visa granted exclusively to New Zealand citizens will stop being valid.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the visa in question is the Subclass 444 Special Category visa (SCV), a temporary, cost-free entry arrangement available only to New Zealand nationals who meet the eligibility requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh