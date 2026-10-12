The UK Home Office announced updated Immigration Rules targeting foreign nationals with criminal records

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood outlined the crackdown alongside new border legislation, framing it as a matter of public safety

The changes take effect from 26 March 2026 and form part of what the Starmer administration calls its most sweeping immigration reforms since World War II

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The United Kingdom has updated its Immigration Rules to bar foreign nationals with criminal records from entering the country, with those who have received suspended sentences of 12 months or more now facing automatic refusal or revocation of their entry clearance.

UK Introduces New Rules to Refuse Entry and Cancel Visas of Foreign Offenders

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The Home Office announced the changes, confirming that the new framework captures past convictions regardless of when or where they occurred, meaning offences committed outside the UK or years before an application are equally subject to the rules.

The updated rules took effect on 26 March 2026, building on existing powers that permitted the government to deport foreign nationals sentenced to at least 12 months in prison. They also align Immigration Rules with reforms introduced under the Sentencing Act 2026.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled the measures in a speech at the IPPR think tank, where she introduced them alongside broader border legislation.

"Coming to the UK from overseas is a privilege, not a right. Any foreign national with a history of crime and violence is not welcome," Mahmood said. "If you pose a risk to our country, you will be refused entry or removed."

The government has also moved to reform the application of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to family life, so that public safety considerations take precedence in deportation cases involving foreign offenders.

UK's Broader Crackdown on Foreign Criminals

The announcement forms part of a wider set of measures the Starmer administration has introduced on immigration, which it has described as the most comprehensive overhaul since the Second World War.

In April 2025, the Home Office confirmed that foreign nationals convicted of sexual offences would be excluded from asylum protections under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act.

Separately, migrants seeking permanent settlement in the UK must now pass a character assessment that requires a clean criminal record and demonstrated compliance with immigration requirements.

The government stated that removals of illegal migrants and foreign criminals have risen to nearly 60,000 under the current administration, the highest figure recorded in more than a decade.

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Source: YEN.com.gh