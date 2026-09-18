New Zealand's immigration authority published a full breakdown of requirements for the student and trainee work visa

Applicants must meet conditions spanning identity, health, character, finances, and genuine intentions to comply with visa terms

Students seeking practical work experience face additional requirements tied to their course of study and institutional support

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New Zealand has outlined the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must meet before they can be granted a student and trainee work visa, covering six key areas that immigration authorities use to assess eligibility.

New Zealand lists conditions for people seeking a student and trainee work visa. Photo source: ENZ GOVT

Source: UGC

The country's immigration authority published the requirements, which range from basic identity verification to financial self-sufficiency.

New Zealand: Identity, health and character checks

At the most basic level, applicants must submit proof of identity, including one acceptable photograph for online submissions or two for paper applications, along with a valid passport or certificate of identity.

Health status is also evaluated at the point of application, and those intending to stay for six months or longer may need to present a chest X-ray. A medical certificate could be required for stays approaching 12 months.

Character is assessed separately. Anyone with a criminal conviction or who is deemed a security risk may be refused.

Police certificates become mandatory when an applicant's combined time in New Zealand, across all previous visits and visa categories, reaches 24 months or more.

New Zealand: Financial standing and work experience rules

Immigration officials also examine whether an applicant genuinely plans to comply with all visa conditions, drawing on details from the application itself, the applicant's personal circumstances, and any prior visa history.

On the financial side, students undertaking practical work experience and dental or medical trainees must prove they can support themselves throughout their stay.

The minimum threshold is NZD $1,000 (GHC6,500) per month, which drops to NZD $400 (GHC2,600) per month when accommodation has been paid for in advance.

Accepted forms of evidence include bank statements, credit card statements, bank drafts, traveller's cheques, prepaid hotel vouchers or receipts, and a completed sponsorship form from an approved sponsor.

Students specifically seeking practical work experience must go a step further. They are required to demonstrate that the placement is directly linked to their course of study or training, that their educational institution supports the arrangement, and that they hold a written offer from a New Zealand education provider or employer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh