New Zealand's immigration authorities identified six occupational categories that do not qualify for its skilled residence pathways

The exclusions target roles deemed either low-skilled or already sufficiently staffed within New Zealand's labour market

Migrants and professionals eyeing New Zealand residency are advised to verify whether their occupation qualifies before applying

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New Zealand has published a list of six occupational categories that are ineligible for its skilled residence pathways, offering clearer guidance to migrants considering the country as a long-term destination.

The country's immigration framework includes routes such as the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, which is designed to attract foreign professionals with skills that are in short supply locally.

New Zealand lists 6 occupations excluded from its skilled residence pathways. photo credit: mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, not every occupation qualifies, and authorities have drawn a firm boundary around roles that fall outside the scope of these pathways.

Occupations excluded from skilled residence routes

The six occupational categories ruled out from New Zealand's skilled residence pathways include those classified under essential skills with lower pay thresholds, occupations on the declining-demand list, and roles filled primarily through lower-skilled work visa categories.

Additionally, the exclusion applies to positions that do not meet the required skill level under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), jobs specific to certain temporary or seasonal work schemes, and occupations where there is no demonstrable shortage in the local labour market.

These exclusions reflect New Zealand's broader effort to ensure that its residence pathways prioritise individuals who fill genuine gaps in the workforce rather than duplicate skills already available domestically.

What migrants need to know before applying

For African professionals and diaspora members considering a move to New Zealand, understanding these restrictions before investing time and resources into an application is essential.

The Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, for instance, operates on a points-based system that weighs factors such as age, work experience, qualifications, and whether an applicant holds a job offer in New Zealand.

Applicants whose occupations appear on the restricted list are unlikely to accumulate sufficient points to advance through the expression of interest process, which is the first stage of the skilled residence application.

Immigration New Zealand periodically reviews which roles qualify, meaning an occupation's status can change depending on labour market conditions.

Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to consult the official Immigration New Zealand website or engage a licensed immigration adviser to confirm whether their specific role and circumstances meet the current eligibility criteria before lodging any application.

New Zealand opens new work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that New Zealand had announced two new pathways through which eligible foreign nationals could obtain a three-year work visa.

The new routes targeted citizens of a specific country and formed part of New Zealand's broader immigration strategy.

Applicants had to meet set criteria under either of the two pathways to qualify for the work visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh