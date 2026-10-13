New Zealand has published the full conditions foreigners must satisfy to obtain its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa

The financial bar is set significantly high, with a major investment requirement that will challenge most applicants

Beyond money, New Zealand also screens applicants on age, health, character, and proof of lawfully acquired funds

New Zealand has released the complete set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa, with a substantial investment threshold sitting at the centre of the requirements.

New Zealand mentions 5 requirements for foreigners seeking retirement visa. Photo source: @christopherluxon

Source: Getty Images

Immigration New Zealand specifies five distinct criteria that prospective retirees must meet before approval can be granted.

Age and investment: The first hurdles

The first condition is straightforward: applicants must be at least 66 years old. Accepted documents to confirm this include a birth certificate, passport, or any identity card bearing a date of birth.

The second, and arguably most demanding, requirement is financial. Applicants must be able to invest a minimum of NZD $750,000 within New Zealand for a period of two years. They are also expected to specify the type, location, and estimated value of the funds or assets they intend to commit, supported by documents such as bank statements, property valuations, share certificates, title deeds, or proof of business ownership.

Health, character, and clean money

The third requirement addresses where the money comes from. New Zealand does not simply want proof that an applicant has sufficient funds; it also demands evidence that those funds were obtained through lawful means. Acceptable documents include tax returns, payslips, business financial statements, receipts from property sales, and records of inherited or gifted assets.

On the health side, officials may request a chest X-ray, a medical examination, or both, depending on how long an applicant intends to stay. Those planning to remain for fewer than six months are generally exempt from the chest X-ray requirement, while applicants staying under 12 months are not ordinarily required to submit a medical certificate.

Finally, New Zealand conducts character checks. Applicants with criminal convictions or those deemed a security risk face refusal. Police certificates become compulsory once the total time an individual has spent in New Zealand across all visits reaches 24 months or more, including time spent under other visa categories.

The visa requirements also make allowances for a partner, with conditions referencing the possible inclusion of a spouse or companion in the application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh