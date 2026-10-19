Immigration New Zealand announced updates to its Work to Residence visa programme, introducing two new skilled residence pathways for foreign workers

The Trades and Technician pathway sets out specific qualification requirements that differ depending on whether an applicant trained locally or abroad

Overseas-trained applicants face a different set of rules compared to those who hold New Zealand-issued qualifications under the revised framework

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New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has outlined two new skilled residence pathways available to foreign workers under its updated Work to Residence visa programme.

New Zealand announces the list of skilled residence pathways for foreigners. Photo source: @christopherluxon

Source: Getty Images

Among the routes now on offer is the Trades and Technician pathway, which sets out detailed requirements that applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for residence in the country.

What the trades and technician pathway requires

To be eligible under this pathway, applicants must hold a qualification at Level 4 or above that is recognised on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF).

However, the specific criteria differ depending on where an applicant completed their training.

For those who earned their qualifications within New Zealand, INZ carries out the assessment directly and requires a minimum of 120 credits. Importantly, this threshold does not have to be met through a single certificate.

Credits may be combined across multiple qualifications, provided a lower-level programme served as a prerequisite for a higher one. For instance, a Level 4 qualification carrying at least 40 credits, paired with a Level 3 certificate of 80 credits that was taken as a prerequisite, would together satisfy the 120-credit requirement.

Rules for overseas-trained applicants

Foreign-trained applicants are assessed under a separate set of criteria. Rather than the 120-credit minimum that applies to locally trained workers, they must obtain an International Qualifications Assessment (IQA) confirming that their qualification is recognised at Level 4 or higher on the NZQCF. They must also demonstrate completion of at least 40 credits at Level 4, but the overall 120-credit threshold does not apply to their applications.

The updates form part of New Zealand's broader effort to attract skilled workers and address gaps in its labour market through clearer and more structured immigration pathways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh