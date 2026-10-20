Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published official guidance naming the permit types that disqualify a sponsor from family reunification

The restrictions cover nine categories, including holders of seasonal employment, guest worker, traineeship, and voluntary service permits

Hungary also introduced a specific spousal rule that bars a second spouse from obtaining a family reunification permit in certain circumstances

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Hungary has officially named nine categories of foreign nationals whose relatives cannot obtain a family reunification residence permit in the country, with the rules applying in 2026.

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing released the guidance on its official website, outlining the precise permit types that prevent a sponsor from bringing family members to live with them in Hungary.

Hungary outlines 9 categories of foreigners who cannot bring family members to live with them

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Hungary's 9 Permit Types That Block Family Reunification

According to the authority, a family reunification permit cannot be granted to the relatives of a third-country national who holds any of the following: a residence permit for seasonal employment; a permit for employment for investment purposes; a standard employment permit; a guest worker permit; a White Card; a permit for studies, job-seeking, or business start-up; a traineeship permit; or a voluntary service permit.

The ninth restriction applies to sponsors who do not yet hold a guest self-employment permit valid for at least one year.

The pattern across all nine categories is clear: short-term, work-focused, or study-based permit holders do not meet the threshold Hungary requires to sponsor family members under its immigration law.

Only those with more stable, longer-term residence status qualify to initiate the reunification process.

Additional Spousal Rule Under Hungarian Immigration Law

Beyond the nine permit-type restrictions, the authority introduced a separate rule specifically covering spousal situations. A spouse of a sponsor cannot receive a family reunification permit if the sponsor's other spouse already holds a residence visa or residence permit issued on the same grounds.

The guidance reinforces that Hungary reserves family reunification rights for sponsors with demonstrably secure, long-term residence status in the country.

Foreign nationals already in Hungary, or those planning to relocate, are encouraged to verify their permit category against the official list before making any arrangements for family members to follow them to the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh