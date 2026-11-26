Malta has published a set of restrictions that apply to foreigners holding work and residence permits in the country

The rules cover key areas of daily life and legal rights that permit holders are barred from accessing

Ghanaians eyeing Malta as a migration destination may need to weigh these limitations before making the move

Malta has drawn a clear line on what foreign nationals holding work and residence permits are permitted to do within its borders, releasing a list of three specific activities that remain off-limits for this group.

The Mediterranean island nation, which has become an increasingly popular destination for African migrants seeking opportunities in Europe, stipulates that permit holders do not enjoy the same freedoms as citizens or permanent residents.

Malta lists 3 things foreigners on work and residence permits cannot do in the country. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What Malta forbids permit holders from doing

According to the published guidelines, foreigners on work and residence permits in Malta are not allowed to vote in national elections.

Political participation of this nature is reserved exclusively for Maltese citizens, meaning migrants have no say in the country's governance no matter how long they have lived and worked there.

Permit holders are also barred from holding certain public office positions. Roles tied to national governance and civic administration remain restricted, limiting the degree to which foreign workers can integrate into Malta's formal institutions.

The third restriction concerns access to some state-funded social benefits.

While permit holders contribute to the tax and social security system, their entitlement to specific welfare provisions differs from that of citizens, which can place additional financial pressure on migrants who fall on difficult times.

What this means for Ghanaians considering Malta

Malta has emerged on the radar of many Ghanaians exploring legal migration routes to Europe, given its relatively accessible visa pathways and English-speaking environment.

However, the restrictions outlined by Maltese authorities serve as an important reminder that residency and work authorisation do not translate into full civic and social equality.

Ghanaians planning to relocate to Malta on a work or residence permit should acquaint themselves thoroughly with these limitations before making commitments.

Understanding what rights a permit does and does not confer can help prospective migrants make more informed decisions about their futures, avoid disappointment upon arrival, and plan their finances accordingly without over-relying on state support systems they may not qualify for.

The regulations are consistent with the broader immigration frameworks seen across many European Union member states, where non-citizen residents operate within defined legal boundaries regardless of how long they have been in the country.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh