A 22-year old entrepreneur has headed online to gush about her nail business and the complete success she's made of her work

The student started her career as a weekend side-hustle but now employs three other women

Many took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the inspiring post

A local nail technician has got social media buzzing after sharing her journey towards self-employment. The young lady, Stha, started her business in university to support her everyday 'student struggles' but the business quickly flourished into a full-time gig.

Stha Nxumalo now employs 3 other women with her thriving nail business. Images: @stha_nxumalo/Twitter

Source: UGC

Heading online, @stha_nxumalo captivated many with the positivity of her post.

"Bathong guys. To think I started doing nails as a side hustle in the varsity 4 years ago, now I’ve hired 3 people. 22 year old me. Thank you Jesus Christ," she captioned the touching post.

The young entrepreneur also shared a few cute snaps of her employees in action. The classy businesswoman has made matching white shirts for her workers and even serves her clients in a blush pink workroom.

Many were left in awe of the lady and her willingness to make her small business succeed. Check out some of the comments below:

@Luh_shabba said:

"Congratulations Stha... You're doing amazing."

@_BeautyJobe said:

"Congratulations Sis.. may Jehovah continue to bless the work of your hands and your heart with more love."

@TK_MAJ said:

"Hamba Stha!"

@hazel_mahazard said:

"Mina when I come to Durban I’m removing whatever is on my hands and getting nails slayed by you."

@snekheswa said:

"In awe of your progress! Congratulations."

@RealBruce said:

"I love this for u Stha."

