Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has expanded its Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List, with changes taking effect from 1 September 2026

Three new occupation categories, cabin attendants, childcare workers, and food services workers, will become eligible for foreign worker hiring

Employers must meet specific licensing conditions set by Singapore's regulatory bodies before they can recruit foreign workers for these roles

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has broadened the range of jobs accessible to foreign workers under its work permit framework, adding three new occupation categories to its Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List (NTS Occupation List) from 1 September 2026.

The update covers cabin attendants, childcare workers, and food services workers, opening recruitment pathways for nationals from non-traditional source countries across the aviation, early childhood, and hospitality sectors.

Singapore adds new cabin attendants, childcare and food services roles to its NTS Occupation List from September 2026, subject to employer licensing rules. Image credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

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New roles eligible for foreign worker hiring

The childcare category encompasses babysitters, child and after-school care workers, and teacher aides, while the food services category extends to butchers, food and drink stall assistants, kitchen assistants, and waiters.

Eligibility, however, is not solely determined by a worker's qualifications. Employers must independently satisfy a set of licensing requirements specific to each occupation before they are permitted to hire foreign workers in these roles.

What employers must satisfy before hiring

For cabin attendant positions, the hiring organisation must hold either a valid Air Operator's Certificate or a Foreign Operator's Permit issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and must operate scheduled services into Singapore.

Firms looking to bring in childcare workers must either hold a valid licence from the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) or have been appointed under the ECDA's ChildMinding Pilot programme.

Companies in the food services sector must maintain an active work pass account in the services sector and hold a valid Food Shop or Supermarket licence issued by the Singapore Food Agency, registered under the firm's name with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The announcement is particularly relevant to Ghanaians and other Africans considering employment opportunities in Singapore, especially given the sustained movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers seeking jobs abroad. Singapore's structured work permit system means that prospective foreign employees must ensure their intended employer fully meets the government's licensing criteria before pursuing any application.

Full details of the requirements are available on the Ministry of Manpower's official website.

New Zealand outlines steps for sponsored work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration New Zealand had outlined the three stages that both companies and prospective migrants must complete to obtain an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

This means the employer must initiate and advance the process before a migrant can take action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh