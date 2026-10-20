Immigration New Zealand published a three-stage process employers and foreign workers must follow to secure an Accredited Employer Work Visa

The scheme places the initial responsibility on employers, who must obtain accreditation before a migrant can submit any application

A Job Check requiring local job advertising must be approved before a foreign national becomes eligible to apply for the visa

Foreign nationals hoping to work in New Zealand through an employer-sponsored route now have a clearer picture of what the journey involves, after Immigration New Zealand outlined the three stages that both companies and prospective migrants must complete to obtain an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

New Zealand mentions the 3 steps to get an employer-sponsored work visa. @christopherluxon, @nzvisas

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Employers lead the way in the AEWV process

The process is structured so that the hiring company, not the migrant, carries the bulk of early responsibility. Before any foreign worker can begin their own application, the employer must first apply for and receive accreditation from Immigration New Zealand. A job offer on its own is not sufficient to trigger a visa application.

Once accreditation is in hand, the employer moves on to the second stage: the Job Check. As part of this step, the company may be required to advertise the position locally, a safeguard designed to confirm that no suitable New Zealand resident or citizen is already available to fill the role. Only when the Job Check is approved does the focus shift to the migrant worker.

At that point, the foreign national becomes eligible to submit their own AEWV application, which constitutes the third and final stage of the process. Verification checks are carried out at multiple points throughout, including after accreditation has been granted.

What visa scheme means for foreign workers

For anyone considering New Zealand as a work destination, the AEWV structure sets a clear entry condition: the employer must initiate and advance the process before a migrant can act. This means finding a willing employer is only the beginning; that employer must also hold valid accreditation before anything else can move forward.

The scheme is designed to give New Zealand businesses access to international talent while ensuring each appointment is subject to scrutiny at every stage. Immigration New Zealand regularly reviews the settings governing the AEWV to balance the country's need for skilled overseas workers with maintaining the integrity of its immigration system.

Immigration New Zealand's official information page carries full details and current statistics on how the AEWV operates for both employers and applicants.

New Zealand announces 2 skilled residence pathways

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about New Zealand’s two skilled residence pathways for foreign workers, including the Trades and Technician route and its qualification requirements.

The rules differ for locally and overseas-trained applicants, with foreign workers needing an international assessment rather than meeting the same 120-credit threshold. Find out what each pathway requires to qualify for residence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh