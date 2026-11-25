USCIS data shows the F2B visa category for unmarried adult children of green card holders now carries a processing time of 61 months

The five-year-plus timeline covers only the I-130 petition stage and does not include National Visa Centre processing

Additional steps such as document review and interview scheduling at a US Embassy or Consulate can extend the wait even further

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recorded a processing time of 61 months for Form I-130 petitions filed under the F2B visa category, according to official data published on the USCIS processing times tool in November 2026.

The F2B category covers unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older who have a parent holding a US green card.

The US says F2B I-130 document checks & embassy interview scheduling and can extend the overall wait for green card holders’ adult children. Image credit: Epoxydude, Tom Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under USCIS figures, 80% of cases filed across all field offices are completed within that 61-month window, meaning the typical applicant faces a wait of more than five years before the petition stage alone is resolved.

What the 61-month timeline covers

The processing time reflects only the I-130 petition review conducted by USCIS field offices. It does not account for the subsequent stage at the National Visa Centre (NVC), where petitions are forwarded once approved. At the NVC, applicants must submit and have their documents reviewed before the case is forwarded to a US Embassy or Consulate abroad.

Interview scheduling at the relevant Embassy or Consulate represents a further step, the duration of which varies by location and demand. Taken together, the total time from filing to receiving a visa can significantly exceed the 61-month figure published by USCIS.

Processing times subject to change

USCIS notes that processing times may fluctuate depending on case volumes, staffing levels, and policy changes. The November 2026 figure therefore represents a snapshot rather than a fixed guarantee, and individual applicants may experience shorter or longer waits depending on when their petition was filed and which field office handles the case.

Immigration law firm AK Poku Law drew attention to the USCIS data, highlighting the extended timeline as a key planning consideration for green card holders with adult children seeking to immigrate to the United States through family-based channels.

US sets residency rules for foreign spouses’ citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had listed the conditions foreign nationals married to American citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Under these rules, spouses of US citizens qualify for a shorter path to naturalisation than most other permanent residents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh