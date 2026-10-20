Singapore's Ministry of Manpower updated its Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List, adding three new job categories for foreign workers

The new roles span the aviation, childcare, and food services sectors and will take effect from 1 September 2026

Employers must meet specific licensing requirements before they can hire foreign workers in any of the newly listed positions

Singapore has expanded the types of jobs available to foreign workers under its work permit framework, with three new occupation categories set to become eligible from 1 September 2026.

Singapore mentions the jobs foreign workers can apply for under the work permit scheme.

Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Manpower announced the update to the country's Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List, a framework that determines which roles employers may fill by recruiting workers from non-traditional source countries.

3 new roles now open to foreign workers

The occupations now included on the list are cabin attendants, childcare workers, and food services workers. The childcare category is broad, covering babysitters, child and after-school care workers, and teacher aides. Food services roles similarly span a range of positions, including butchers, food and drink stall assistants, kitchen assistants, and waiters.

Each category comes with a distinct set of requirements that an employer must satisfy before recruiting foreign workers into these positions.

What employers must prove to qualify

Airlines and aviation firms seeking to hire cabin attendants must hold a valid Air Operator's Certificate or a Foreign Operator's Permit issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and must operate scheduled services into Singapore.

For childcare roles, employers are required to hold a valid licence from the Early Childhood Development Agency or to be formally appointed by the agency under its ChildMinding Pilot programme.

Food services businesses must maintain an active work pass account in the services sector and hold a valid Food Shop or Supermarket licence issued by the Singapore Food Agency, registered under the firm's name with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Singapore's approach makes clear that eligibility for a work permit depends as much on the employer's credentials as on the worker's qualifications. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the full requirements on the Ministry of Manpower's official website before applying.

The development is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans exploring employment opportunities abroad, as demand for overseas work continues to grow across the continent. Singapore's structured permit system means that workers stand a better chance of a successful application when they target firms that already meet the government's licensing conditions.

Singapore publishes new occupations for foreigners

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Singapore’s expanded Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List, which will make cabin attendant, childcare and food services roles eligible for foreign worker hiring from 1 September 2026.

The new pathways could interest Ghanaians and other Africans seeking jobs abroad, but eligibility comes with a crucial condition: employers must meet specific licensing requirements before they can recruit foreign workers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh